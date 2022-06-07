Priority running back target gets more than he expected out of Clemson visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson's top running back targets made his official visit to Clemson last weekend and it was more than he expected.

Jeremiah Cobb (5-11 186) is a 4-star 2023 prospect out of Montgomery (AL) Montgomery Catholic Prep that now appears to be the top target for Clemson at the position for this recruiting cycle. Cobb was in for a visit in March where he met up with head coach Dabo Swinney and running backs coach CJ Spiller. Last weekend he returned for his official visit where he got the chance to renew his acquaintances with the coaches.

“It was more than I expected it to be. It was awesome,” Cobb said. “All the staff was amazing. My favorite part definitely was hanging out with the head coach and Coach Spiller and the rest of the staff and playing the games and just hanging out with them. They definitely said I checked all the boxes. Not just as a football, but also a great man off the field.”

On the field, Cobb was dynamic as a junior rushing for 2163 yards and 30 touchdowns and catching 24 passes for 561 yards and 8 scores. Spiller, of course, was a great running back at Clemson and starred in the NFL. He’s just into his first full recruiting season as a Clemson assistant and he’s working to make Cobb his big catch, much like Swinney did when he recruited Spiller out of Florida in 2006.

“Me and him definitely have a great relationship, especially after this weekend,” Cobb said. “Me and him hanging out and getting to know each other. He talked about his time in college and when he was getting recruited in high school, I could definitely relate to him. It was great information coming from Coach Spiller.”

Clemson has been on Cobb’s shortlist along with Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, and Texas. Getting the first official visit gave the Tigers’ recruiting campaign for Cobb a boost.

“It definitely brought them up on the list of schools,” Cobb said. “It was really cool to see what Clemson was really about and get to hang out with Dabo.”

It also doesn’t hurt the Clemson cause that two of Cobb’s teammates from last season (linebacker TJ Dudley and safety Kylon Griffin) will be freshmen with the Tigers this season, though he said that’s not a major factor in his decision.

Cobb will take his next official visit to Auburn on June 17th and then he’ll visit Tennessee on June 24th. He’s also looking at LSU and Texas for possible visits and wants to make his decision by the end of summer.