Practice notes: Kicking competition is back-and-forth

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Competition battles are heating up along with the temperature. The Tigers moved practice to Jervey Meadows on Wednesday, and the sweltering temperatures didn’t change the fact that spots on the depth chart are on the line, especially with a scrimmage looming Saturday. Swinney said right guard Walker Parks – who missed all but two games last season – is still getting his feet under him. “He's good. So far, so good. I think he's still gaining his confidence now that we've put the pads on and now. he's really having to truly anchor, truly anchor with his pass protection,” Swinney said. “And now it's force-on-force collisions, contact, all that stuff. So, I think he'll just continue to gain some confidence. So, this'll be a big week for him. It's been a while since he's played football. And again, he's got to gain that confidence and that trust. “And again, you just got to go do it. I mean, you have to go practice every day. It's a game. It's the only way you can be prepared when the game comes. It can't be different on game day. Can't be different. You got to prepare yourself and practice, and that's what he's in the process of doing. I think if he can continue to battle and compete and hold up, then I think his confidence will continue to be where he needs to be.” On the kicking battle between Nolan Hauser and Robert Gunn “I’d say Hauser’s a little bit ahead right now. They kind of go back and forth. Robert was up the first couple days and then whoever's up after each practice is who goes out there first. So, they're just kind competing. They were right there together. And then I Hauser went out there first today, and I think he finished first today. So, we'll see how it's, we're going to let 'em compete, and we will let it all work itself out. But both of 'em are battling hard.” On Khalil Barnes “He's good. He's just very confident and very conscientious. That's why he was a great player last year because of just how he prepares. So, he's one of those young guys that really handles himself like a pro. He just goes about his business all the time, prepares, shows up to practice with the right mindset and spirit. That's just kind of who he is day in and day out. Not that he's perfect or anything like that, but that's just how he handles his business. And we've got several guys, especially in that young group that I would put in that category.” On kick return options “We're looking at all of our guys, the usual suspects on punt return that you'd think, but we're looking at some of these young guys but not made any decisions yet. We're just kind evaluating all of them.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now