Portal Time is Here: Tigers could address needs via the transfer portal
Clemson looks to get some impact transfer portal entries.

by - Senior Writer - 2024 Dec 11 07:00

Portal time is here.

If you’ve ever watched the old A Charlie Brown Christmas, then you know the song Christmastime is here.

Well, in this new age of college football, I’ve changed the lyrics just a little bit.

Portal time is here
Bags of cash and cheer
Fun for all that players call
Their favorite time of year

Fancy cars in the air
NIL deals everywhere
Olden times and ancient rhymes
Of new places to share

The college football transfer portal has turned into college football free agency, and teams can turn over rosters (and make over those rosters) in a short amount of time. Contenders can use the portal to tweak the rosters already in place. Some will be big buyers, others will shop at the bargain window, but almost every time will take part except for the service academies.

The portal is open until Dec. 28 or five days after the final game for players on teams that are playing in the postseason. Players on teams that undergo a head coaching change outside the traditional window will have 30 additional days to enter.

What about Clemson? Head coach Dabo Swinney has brought in a few players here and there - Clemson has added only two scholarship transfer portal players since it started in 2018: quarterbacks Hunter Johnson (2022) and Paul Tyson (2023). Neither made a start with the Tigers. He has also kicked the tires on a few others. We’ve heard this is the year, but we’ve heard that before.

What are some positions the Tigers could target in the portal?

I thought quarterback might be one of those positions, but the addition of Chris Denson (the 2025 QB out of Florida) changed my thoughts.

At running back, the Tigers lose Phil Mafah and have Keith Adams, Jr., Jay Haynes, David Eziomume, and Jarvis Green returning (as of now). Gideon Davidson is coming in next month as one of the 2025 signees. Haynes looked like he was taking a step forward before his injury last Saturday, but I could see a scenario where the Tigers target someone with experience.

At wide receiver, the Tigers have already reached out to FIU transfer Eric Rivers. With Troy Stellato moving on, the Tigers need another body there. The 5-foot-11, 174-pounder finished fifth nationally with 1,172 yards (a school record) and fourth nationally with 12 receiving touchdowns while averaging 19 yards per catch. This fall, Rivers had five 100-yard games, including a r 295-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win over New Mexico State.

The biggest need is at defensive end, someone to plug in opposite T.J. Parker. With Parker and Peter Woods, the Tigers already have two dominant linemen for next season. Adding a third – to add to what they feel is a deep room of defensive tackles – just makes sense.

Linebacker is another spot. The Tigers lose Barrett Carter, and return a bevy of younger players, but this is a spot that needs an infusion of talent. Wade Woodaz moves on after next year, and right now, other than Sammy Brown, none of the other players scream “star.”

At safety (and corner), the recruiting class suffered from a rash of decommitments. The best way to overcome that is to add from the portal. The Tigers are set with Ashton Hampton, Jeadyn Lukus, and Avieon Terrell at corner, and Khalil Barnes is a stud at safety. There are other players they like, but this is a spot that also could stand to add a contributor.

I’m not sure about punter, but Aidan Swanson moves on and Jack Smith is on the roster. Smith will be a redshirt junior next season but has punted just five times in three seasons.

Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts