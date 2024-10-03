Pigskin Prophet: Transfer Portal edition

It’s been a tough week in the South. Hurricane and storm damage and the plight of thousands have hit home to all of us this week. Many are still without power, and many are without homes and even towns. We have another week of college football to talk about, and that’s great, but even a little trash talk rings hollow when so many are still suffering. I think we all know someone - and it might be us – who has been impacted by the storm. Here’s to a Hurricane-free rest of the season. That’s what the ACC said, anyway. FRIDAY SYRACUSE AT UNLV You gotta hand it to the Orange. They guarantee a certain number of wins each season by scheduling some of the worst non-conference games they can find, promising a little money to some poor directional school to come into that garage with a white roof and play. But now they go on the road to play UNLV. This one is an actual nice indoor stadium, and the home team won’t be very welcoming. UNLV has dealt with player defections and unwanted attention because of NIL, but the Rebs are finding their stride and will throw the Oranges out of Vegas. UNLV 34, CUSE 28 MICHIGAN ST. AT OREGON Oregon is now into its initial Big Ten schedule – weird to say – and hosts Sparty. Sparty has already played Ohio St. and lost, and that offense is just not good. Oregon is good, and even better at home. This one looks like a duck and quacks like a duck and it is a duck, and the Ducks will duck walk all over poor Sparty, which has had to travel TO Columbus and TO Eugene in back to back weekends. OREGON 38, SPARTY 13 SATURDAY MISSOURI AT TEXAS A&M Mizzou has a high ranking because, you know, it just means more, and aren’t quite as good as some of the pundits think. They were pushed around at times by Boston College, and Texas A&M is fully capable of doing some pushing of their own. I think this will be a fun one to watch, and the Kyle Field faithful pull the Aggies through. After a close loss Mizzou will rise to No. 5 in the rankings because of how much it means. AGGIES 27, MIZZOU 24 SMU AT LOUISVILLE Ah, Louisville. Not as much to make fun of now that Bobby is gone, the Kentucky version of South Carolina can still cause a smirk here and there. The Ponies ran all over and through Florida St. last weekend (but who hasn’t), and now travel to see the Cockabooses North. This one might have some fireworks along the way, and while I think SMU has a chance to be decent, they aren’t ready for that crowd. VILLE 33, SMU 28 AUBURN AT GEORGIA I got nothing. Georgia might come out with a little bit of a hangover after the Bama loss, but Auburn isn’t very good. At all. GEORGIA 40, AUBURN 6 OLE MISS AT SOUTH CAROLINA I mean, does anyone know anything about anybody? LSU isn’t all that great, but they still beat the Capons. The Capons destroyed Kentucky, which beat Ole Miss. What does it mean? It means it just means more!! GET THAT THROUGH YOUR HEAD!!! The Hens are playing at home – the SEC has tried to help them by scheduling 42 of their last 43 games at home in hopes of spurring population growth down there (hehehehe) but Ole Miss might have something to say about all of those shenanigans. OLE MISS 31, SOUTH CAROLINA 23 CLEMSON AT FLORIDA ST. Just think, we all once thought this would be GameDay. Now GameDay is out with the hippies in Berkeley and FSU is playing a backup QB. But still, you have to figure the Noles will play their best game of the season and come out swinging. Heck, all they have to do is run on the perimeter and Clemson won’t stop until sometime in the third quarter. That will keep it close for a while, but at some point, once all of the checks have cashed and the FSU players confirm that with their agents, they will quit. The transfer portal giveth and it taketh away. CLEMSON 33, FSU 14 MIAMI AT CALIFORNIA Ok, the tow truck drivers, the strip club owners, the dudes with the gold chains and bad hair, the Hurricane fans, will stroll into Berkeley. That city is still stuck in the 60’s, with “Make Love, Not War” bumper stickers battling it out with Peace signs. Those folks, those weird folks, are in for a rude surprise. And then when the game starts, the Bears will be in for a rude surprise. This is a team that lost to FSU and I don’t think this one is close. MIAMI 37, CAL 20

