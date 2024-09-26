Pigskin Prophet: The Open Date in Columbia still means work

Pigskin Prophet by Contributor -

Finally, a weekend off. The Gamecocks are off this weekend, and I am going to sit back and watch Alabama and Georgia and the other games on TV, knowing I don’t have to deal with kids shooting birds and escorting officials out of a stadium or someone breaking their widdle biddy foot kicking a Gatorade bucket. Sure, we have worked this week. We’ve had to sanitize the place and put up new “No coitus in front of the portajohn” signs. After all, by the time they play Ole Miss next week, they will have played eight of their last nine regular season games at home. They ended with four straight last year and four of the first five are in front of the feather-clad, spurs dangling faithful. Oh well, at least we have this weekend to clean it all up. FRIDAY VIRGINIA TECH AT MIAMI Hey, didn’t you used to be Virginia Tech? The Hokies have fallen on hard times. How bad is it? Hokie QB Kyron Drones took a snap at his own five last week against Rutgers, drifted into his endzone, and the Rutgers rush scared him so bad he fell backwards and threw the football – behind him – at the head of a cheerleader. It went for a safety. There won’t be safety in the land of gold chains of tow trucks and dudes named Vinny, and Miami is expecting one of its largest crowds in years. Maybe even 10,000 people. MIAMI 37, HOKIES 17 SATURDAY NAVY AT UAB Nothing but love in this post for a group of kids who aren’t worried about NIL deals and the transfer portal. The kids at the Naval Academy are focused on academics and when they transfer out, it will be to a posting somewhere where our military is needed in the world. Offensive coordinator Drew Cronic has taken his Wing-T and combined it with Navy’s old triple-option and offensive line coach Jay Guillermo’s shotgun ideas (yes, that Jay Guillermo) into an offense that is averaging 47 points and 470 yards per game. Navy has a chance to go 4-0 this week. Go Navy!! NAVY 34, UAB 30 LOUISVILLE AT NOTRE DAME Notre Dame has played fairly well except against NIU. Louisville has played well after running through the early season gauntlet (sarcasm) of Austin Peay and Jax St. and Georgia Tech. Notre Dame realizes another loss effectively ends any hopes of the College Football Playoff and will come out firing. The Irish also remember last year’s 33-20 loss to the Cardinals. Besides that, it’s hard to pull for Louisville fans, who are just South Carolina fans with a more nasal accent. NOTRE DAME 27, LOUISVILLE 23 OKLAHOMA AT AUBURN Hey, didn’t you use to be Auburn? The Tigers on the Plains are suffering right now, with losses to Cal and Arkansas at home. After this home game – their fifth consecutive home game to open the season – they travel to Georgia, Missouri, and Kentucky. Someone needs to make sure Hugh Freeze has just one cellphone, cause this could get ugly at some point. Brent Venables and company rebound from the loss to Tennessee with a win on the Plains. OKLAHOMA 27, AUBURN 24 FLORIDA ST. AT SMU SMU is firmly in the middle of the “U” part of the schedule. The Ponies opened with Nevada, but have since played HCU, BYU, TCU, and now play FSU, whose quarterback is DJU. Whew. Someone with a U at the end of the name will win this game. The Ponies are just better right now. SMU 27, FSUDJU 21 GEORGIA AT ALABAMA This is the big one of the week, right? The Bulldogs have won a lot of games in a row in the regular season and the last loss the Bulldogs suffered was…check notes..to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Kirby has done a fantastic job of keeping his players on scooters and out of cars this week, and away from the local constabulary. After all, he needs everyone on deck for this one. Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide are legit. This one will be fun, and I have Bama in the upset. Taking that kicker in the transfer portal pays off in a big way. BAMA 27, GEORGIA 26 STANFORD AT CLEMSON The Trees make their way cross-country for the second week in a row. Last Friday the Trees knocked off Syracuse in that hot and noisy dungeon at Syracuse known as the JMA Wireless Trane Carrriers Dome. There is no dome in Clemson, and the fans, while wearing orange, are a little different. Stanford has played in some iconic stadiums – just last year they played at Hawaii, Oregon St., Washington St., and Southern Cal. Let’s face it, over the last three seasons, the toughest place they’ve played is Oregon. Welcome to Clemson, boys, and protect your leaves. Might get a little windy. CLEMSON 38, STANFORD 17

