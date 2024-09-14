Peach State wideout Ryan Mosley has Tigers in top five

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CARROLLTON - The Friday forecast predicted a matchup between Carrollton Trojans and Gainesville Elephants would feature a torrential downpour. For the visiting Elephants, that storm didn’t come from the clouds hanging over Grisham Field. It came from the Ryan Mosley and the Trojan offense. The standout receiver, who has offers from several high-caliber programs, put on quite the show to give the Trojans their fifth win of the year. Mosley led the way within the receiving corps, hauling six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. That was good enough for a 45-16 victory over their in-state foe. Five games into the season, the junior wideout has collected 23 catches for 426 yards for eight touchdowns. For Mosley, he knew if his squad could hone in on the fundamentals, the details would pave the way for a massive victory. “I felt good,” Mosley said. “Everybody was like, it's going to be a competition, but if we just go out there and do us just make the plays, we'll be good.” The Carrollton product has had an eventful start to the season, including several visits as he looks to narrow down his top choices. Mosley has visited Alabama and Louisville and currently has a visit scheduled to South Carolina, where the Gamecocks will take on LSU with College Gameday in town. As the Tigers will return to Death Valley next week to face NC State, so will the young wideout for a gameday visit. Mosley told TigerNet in the summer that Clemson was in good standing and that he grew up loving the Tigers. He hopes his visit will further reinforce those feelings and continue to make Clemson home. “I just make it feel like home,” Mosley said. “I love Clemson. That's always been a program I have always loved. Just make it feel like home when I go there.” The Tigers are currently recruiting him as an athlete. The Carrollton product has shown an ability to make an impact at wideout and defensive back. Mosley plans on committing as his junior season comes to a close. He told TigerNet that his target is late October or early November. How would a visit change the Tigers standing? The junior already sees Clemson in his top five, but a successful trip could further increase their odds. “Clemson is definitely in the top five,” Mosley told TigerNet. “If I go on a visit and make it feel like home, they'll potentially be in the top three.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now