Peach State standout Ryan Mosley has Clemson in top schools, loves how program is run

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One rising receiver has made a significant step in his recruitment. Ryan Mosley of Carrollton (GA) Carrollton High has narrowed down his list to ten schools, inching closer to his ultimate decision. Mosley has schools like Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, and other elite programs that are making the final cut for his services. For the Carrollton product, Mosley was looking for his final ten programs to be the ones that pursued him the most, also wanting to have a feeling that his final choice could be “home” for the next three to four years. When it comes to Clemson, they are right at the top for the young wideout’s services, with the Tiger staff doing a great job of making Mosley feel wanted. For the Georgia product, there’s simply a lot to love. "I love Coach Dabo and Coach Grisham,” Mosley said. “They are my guys right now. I have to go back up there and get a visit. I love how they run their program, how they coach their players, how they run their offense. I love everything about it.” As he’s built a relationship with the program, he’s also grown an understanding of how Tyler Grisham and Garrett Riley could use him within the offense. They envision Mosley as someone who can win on the boundary, especially within one-on-one situations. Mosley has averaged nearly 15 yards per catch for the Carrollton Trojans and has found the end zone 11 times this season. The junior receiver's team also has a big week as they prepare to face the Grayson Rams for the state title. Mosley said the team has had a great week of preparation for the moment, and looks healthy entering Wednesday night’s matchup. After he concludes his junior season, Mosley told TigerNet he is visiting Clemson for Junior Day on January 25th. He was very quick to praise how well Swinney and his staff have recruited him. He believes they are a school that is right in the thick of this recruiting race. “I mean, they're really doing it all right now,” Mosley said. “So, they're definitely up there.”

