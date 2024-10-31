Peach State lineman Bear McWhorter on why Tigers made his top schools: "It's Clemson."

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One relationship continues to skyrocket. Certainly, that’s the case for Bear McWhorter of White (GA) Cass High School. Since Clemson extended him an offer in July, the bond between the player and the program has continued to flourish. McWhorter knew from that summer Clemson would be a major factor moving forward. The Tigers have been near the top of his list since July, as he took an early visit to witness Clemson’s thrashing of Appalachian State in the home opener. Since his visit to the Upstate, the Georgia lineman has traveled all over the country, stopping in Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Alabama. For McWhorter, there would come a time when he would narrow down his list, continuing to inch toward that commitment date slowly. Now, the Cass prospect has trimmed his list down to nine schools, and Clemson has advanced to that final stage. The Tigers will now compete with programs like Alabama, LSU, Georgia, and Wisconsin for his services. There has been no drop-off in his relationship with Clemson since his visit in September. In fact, the Tiger staff communicates daily with the rising Georgia product. “It's been great,” McWhorter said. “I talk to someone on the offensive line staff almost every day and have really gotten to know those guys.” His bond with Matt Luke has also continued to grow. He’s also watched Luke become a significant contributor to Clemson’s success, witnessing a transformation of the Tiger offensive line in year one as the leading man for that position. McWhorter told TigerNet he expected that kind of result from Luke, adding that Luke is a “great coach.” While another trip to Clemson for a gameday visit isn’t in the cards for him, he plans to return to the Upstate for a January trip or come up during the spring. The next step for the young lineman will be making the ultimate choice for his collegiate career. McWhorter plans to make an official commitment sometime during the end of the spring or in July, turning a list of nine into a final standing program. Where does Clemson stand within that last? McWhorter's response was simple but very telling. “It's Clemson,” McWhorter said. “Coach Luke is a great coach, and the program is at the top of college football every year.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now