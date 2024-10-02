Peach State linebacker Joshua Echols says Clemson visit makes his hard work "worth it"

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One rising 2027 Georgia linebacker has been sighted on Clemson’s radar. Joshua Echols of Lawrenceville (GA) Buford recently visited Clemson for the Tigers’ 40-14 victory over Stanford. It wasn’t his first time visiting campus, but his first time taking in the gameday atmosphere. Echols is currently a sophomore but is starting to receive offers from various programs. He holds offers from Ole Miss, Maryland, and Florida Atlantic. Clemson doesn't offer a prospect until coming up on his junior year, but a visit will prove significant in the early stages of their relationship. Echols understands that process well, but he knows the visit alone is a sign that the work he’s put in is starting to pay off. “It was just a blessing, to be honest with you,” Echols said. “It's like I know Clemson doesn't offer at an early age, so when they show they have real interest in me, it makes me feel really good about myself. It shows all the work I put in for this moment right here.” As Echols navigated campus for his visit, he picked up on things he saw on TV and through the new college football video game. Clemson’s environment impressed the Buford product, as did the community that came together on Saturday night. “This is my first time on a game day visit, but I visited school with my friend,” Echols said. “But it was kind of wild because when you see Clemson on TV and you see him in a video game, it's like, well, the environment. But when you get to the state of in person, it's a whole different environment. The fans go crazy. It feels like it's a tight community that loves their football team.” Recently, the Upstate was impacted by Hurricane Helene, and Echols noted something that went beyond the game. He saw fans come together despite difficult circumstances. “It impressed me because even though the game happened the day after it happened, seeing all those people coming to the stadium was crazy,” Echols said. “I was kind of shocked by how many people came in just for warmups. It was mind-blowing.” As Echols begins to understand what he wants in his recruitment, he is searching for a place that can develop him as a person. He also desires a school with a good academic reputation that compliments his athletic career well. He believes he’s a versatile defender, who can make an impact at any program he chooses as home. He said he is not just a one-position player but someone who can be plugged in at any spot and make an impact. As Echols continues to attract attention from various programs, he knows the work he strives to do will be worth it. That is especially the case if the Tigers extend an offer. “It'd be really exciting because one of the schools I grew up watching was national champs, and when they think highly of you, it makes you really feel good about yourself,” Echols said. “I’ll know all the hard work I put in was really worth it in the end.”

