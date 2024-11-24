Page says pick-six shows his hard work, but now he's looking forward to the Gamecocks

Brooks Thomason

CLEMSON – All eyes are on South Carolina, with a little pick-six mixed in. Senior defensive tackle Payton Page put an exclamation point on Senior Day with a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 51-14 victory over The Citadel. Page’s pick-six was the highlight of the first quarter that saw the Tigers jump out to a quick 14-0 lead. “Well, I caught the ball off the rip. I looked back, and I thought somebody was right behind me,” Page said after the game. “Then I looked back again and didn't want to fumble. Then I looked forward. I saw I had 60 more yards to go. Then I started pushing forward. Then I see a couple blockers running in front of me. I saw Ricardo (Jones), and I think Khalil Barnes run up in front of me to go block for me. So, shout out to them boys for sure.” Page showed up at Clemson weighing close to 400 pounds, and he says the interception shows the hard work he’s put in over the years. “I feel like all the work I put in shows, especially mentally. I feel like I read that screen pretty good,” Page said. “I knew I could make that play.” However, with the Tigers circling a possible spot in the College Football Playoff, all eyes move to next week’s rivalry game against South Carolina in Memorial Stadium. Both teams are on the fringe of the College Football Playoff, marking the biggest Palmetto Bowl between two ranked opponents since 2013. Clemson boasts three significant victories in a row, including away at Pittsburgh, when Cade Klubnik scrambled for a 50-yard winning touchdown. South Carolina’s five straight wins exemplify why they are one of the hottest teams in the country. When speaking on the Palmetto Bowl, Page noted his focus on this week rather than next week but compliments the Gamecocks, “I was focused on Citadel this week, but…they are very stout, and they move pretty well. It’s going to be a good competition.” The Palmetto Bowl has provided good competition over the last two seasons. The Gamecocks knocked off the Tigers in 2022 in Death Valley 31-30, shattering Clemson’s playoff hopes. In 2023, the Tigers got their revenge, winning 16-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium and stopping South Carolina from becoming bowl-eligible. Clemson’s coaching staff understands how important the upcoming game is. Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason’s energy and passion for the game rubbed off on Page. According to the senior defensive lineman, Eason has been teaching everyone to, “Be a dog, don’t let nobody outwork you.” The defensive line has work to do with the Gamecocks looming – the Bulldogs rushed for an eye-jarring 288 rushing yards on Saturday. Page said the Bulldogs offensive line did a grand job scheming by “taking out the defensive line in the run game.” However, Page added he’s confident the defense can get the job done. “Honestly, I feel like this team coming in there confident and together,” he said. “This is the closest we've ever been. We were very excited about all of our young players making plays today, and yeah, we're just confident about coming in next week.”

