Will Edwin find Favour with a Clemson offer? OL Favour Edwin (6-6 294) of McDonough (GA) is coming to Clemson Saturday for the Florida State game without an offer from the Tigers, but he might leave with one. Edwin is one of the top uncommitted prospects left for Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin to recruit for the 2024 class, and getting to Clemson for a game for the first time might be the right opportunity for Austin to give Edwin the good news. “He was there to see me on Friday, and he texted me after the game,” Edwin said. “He said (it was) a tough loss, but he was happy to see me play. For me, I think I’ve gotten better as a player. I’ve improved on everything. I’m just getting that confidence to go out there and play.” Favour has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Auburn and West Virginia among others. He’d love to add Clemson to the list, but he’s trying to not let that become a distraction. “I don’t really want to think about it because I don’t want it to pull me off the focus, which is the season,” Edwin said. “Our first region game is this week, so it’s a must win game, so I don’t think I can think about stuff like that because it takes my mind off what I’ve got to do now. When it comes, it’s going to be huge, but for right now, I’m just working with the schools I have, and working with my team just to be better.” Favour will be joined on his visit by his guardians. Besides meeting with Austin and head coach Dabo Swinney, Edwin wants to see a tight, competitive game and get a good feel for everything around the program. “Just what it means to be a Clemson Tiger,” Favour said. “What it means to be there on game day. I just want to see what it means to be a Clemson Tiger, what it takes, the mental preparation, how they play and how they respond. Florida State is a good team, and I want to see how they respond when they have adversity. There’s a lot of things you don’t see on TV, so I want to see how the players respond and how the coaches respond.” Watching the teams he’s interested in play top competition is part of Edwin’s recruiting plan. He lined up visits for this month specifically for competitive matchups. He was at Alabama for the Texas game and at Florida for the Tennessee game. A week from Saturday, he will be on his official visit to Auburn when they host Georgia. And he wanted to see Clemson at their best against a top opponent. “You’re going to get the best of the best from the coaches and the players, and that’s what you want to see,” Edwin said. “You can’t take a play off. You’re not going to be forty points up in this game. I want to see what it is not to score up and down. Alabama, too bad they lost the game, so I saw how the coaches reacted and how the players reacted, things you don’t see on TV. You can go to a game and they blow someone out by sixty points; you don’t really get to see what coaching is like, but when you go to a game where they’ve got to compete, for me that’s huge going to games like this. If I was there last week, I knew they were going to beat FAU by a lot. Going into this game, I want to see what they do and how they handle it.” Edwin is a native of Nigeria who was a basketball player until last football season when he gave the sport a try. He was only a practice player then, so this is his first season of competition. Edwin will be an early graduate, so he’s looking at late October to November for a decision timeline at this point. https://t.co/VX3yliZWAG



