O-line target Grant Wise says Clemson 'near the top,' impressed by 'awesome' community

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Grant Wise has said there’s something different about Clemson. He embraced more of that feeling on Saturday night. Wise of Milton (FL) Pace attended the Tigers’ 40-14 victory over Stanford, continuing to build a bond with the Clemson coaching staff. The 2026 prospect has also made Gameday visits to Florida State and Oklahoma, and he plans to visit Miami in the future. In addition, Wise was in Atlanta for Clemson's opener against Georgia and a visit to Georgia Tech. Given Wise’s location in Florida, his family wasn’t heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene and was able to make the trip to South Carolina for his visit. What the junior lineman witnessed in Death Valley was something that went beyond the game in his eyes. He saw a unified community. “I thought it was awesome, given that they got hit pretty hard by the hurricane, and everybody still came out,” Wise said. “I thought that was really, really, really cool. And it just showed that the fans are really loyal and they love coming to the games, and the environment was electric. It was just an awesome time overall.” Wise has been to a Clemson game before, but Saturday night’s escape from the hardship of the storm gave the junior a complete look at what campus life is all about. The last time Wise spoke to TigerNet, he spoke of how something was “different” about Clemson. Fast forward to late September, and those feelings are still evoked when he takes in the environment. “I feel like it's definitely still there,” Wise said. “Whenever I get on campus, and I'm talking with all the coaches, there's just a different connection with the coaches and the area and environment. I think it's just a really cool place.” Another thing that is steady for Wise and Clemson is the relationship Matt Luke continues to build with the Pace product. “Our relationship is going good,” Wise said. “We're continuing to build it and we're keeping in contact with each other and just getting to know each other more. And it was really good catching up, talking to him, and seeing him again whenever I was there.” Wise hasn’t decided when he will commit. He plans to release a top-ten list by the end of his junior season. As far as Clemson’s standing is concerned, the Tigers are sitting near the top of Wise’s list. “Clemson’s definitely near the top.”

