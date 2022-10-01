No Cigar: Tigers turn back No. 10 NC State in energized Death Valley

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The road to the ACC Atlantic Division title still runs through Clemson.

No. 5 Clemson shut down No. 10 NC State’s running game and the offense did enough to defeat the Wolfpack 30-20 in Death Valley Saturday night in front of a sold-out stadium and electric crowd.

The Tigers improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in ACC play, while NC State falls to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in league play. The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons were expected to be the Tigers’ stiffest competition in the Atlantic this season, and Clemson has beaten both in back-to-back weeks to wrest control of the division.

NC State managed just 34 yards rushing on 21 carries, an average of 1.6 yards per carry. All-ACC quarterback candidate Devin Leary was 28-for-47 for 245 yards, but threw an interception, fumbled a snap, and was sacked three times.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 21-for-30 for 209 yards and a touchdown, but more importantly, carried it 14 times for 73 yards and two scores. Will Shipley had 14 carries for 60 yards, while Antonio Williams had five receptions for 45 yards.

The win is a 37th consecutive home win, tying the ACC record set by Florida State from 1992- 2001, as Miami's FBS-record 58-game home winning streak from 1985-94 predated the Hurricanes joining the ACC in 2004. Clemson ties Florida State and two different Yale runs (1900-03 and 1904-08) for the 11th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. Clemson (11) also extends the nation's longest active winning streak, and it’s the eighth winning streak of 11 or more games in program history.

The Tigers took the opening kickoff and marched down the field, eventually achieving a first-and-goal at the Wolfpack four-yard line, but three ineffectual runs led to a 20-yard field goal from BT Potter. After the 12-play, 72-yard drive the Tigers led 3-0.

The Pack answered with a drive of their own, converting on third down three times and once on fourth down, but like Clemson settled for a short field goal and the score was tied at 3-3 with just 19 seconds left in the first quarter.

The teams traded punts and ineffective drives, and Clemson hit another field goal, this one a 46-yarder from Potter, for a 6-3 lead with 7:27 to play before the half.

NC State then put together a scoring drive that was aided by the officials. Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba, who was cleared to play before the game, was called for targeting and ejected from the game, keeping the Pack drive alive. Later in the drive, with the Pack facing a 3rd-and-8 at the Clemson 23, it appeared as if safety RJ Mickens looked back at the ball and swatted it away before it hit the receiver. However, he was called for pass interference, and the Pack capitalized two plays later on a two-yard scoring pass from Devin Leary to Cedd Seabrough. With 1:51 to play before the half NC State had its first lead at 10-6.

The Tigers responded in a big way, with Uiagalelei and Shipley willing the Tigers down the field. A 14-yard pass to Beaux Collins kept the drive alive near midfield, and Shipley ran for 11 yards a few plays later. Following that run, with the ball at the 27, Uiagalelei danced in the pocket and then found Shipley down the left sideline. Shipley was down at the one, and on the ensuing play, Uiagalelei bounced it in for the score with just 31 seconds to play. Clemson led 13-10 at intermission.

The opening drive of the second half ended with the Tigers registering two sacks on Leary. Following the punt, the Tigers took over at their own 42. On the third play of the drive, Uiagalelei broke off the left side and rumbled 38 yards to the Pack nine-yard line. Shipley ran for two yards, and then Uiagalelei found tight end Jake Briningstool in the end zone for a seven-yard scoring toss. Early in the third quarter Clemson led 20-10.

The Pack responded with another tough drive and Christopher Dunn nailed a 49-yard field goal, and Clemson led 20-13 midway through the third quarter.

Clemson missed on a long field goal attempt, but Toriano Pride picked off Leary at the Clemson 44 and returned it to the 48, setting up a 44-yard field goal from Potter, his third of the game. With 14:16 to go, the Tigers held onto a 23-13 lead.

NC State had another chance to score, driving down to the Clemson 36. A penalty put the Pack behind the chains, however, and head coach Dave Doeren elected to go for it on 4th-and-13 at the Clemson 39. The snap was fumbled by Leary and Clemson’s KJ Henry pounced on the loose ball for the turnover.

Clemson then went on to try and run out the clock, using plenty of time between snaps and making NC State use its timeouts. The drive started with 7:39 left on the game clock, and the Tigers chewed up 4 1/2 minutes nine plays. Facing a 3rd-and-goal at the nine, Uiagalelei faked the handoff to running back Phil Mafah, turned around and ran a bootleg untouched into the endzone for a 30-13 lead with 3:04 to play.

The Tigers play at Boston College next Saturday. Kickoff is set for either 7:30 pm or 8 pm (ABC or ACC Network) at Alumni Stadium. The channel and time will be announced later tonight.