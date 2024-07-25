NC State defender says he always looks forward to beating Clemson

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CHARLOTTE - When the orange and red meet, it is always noteworthy. If anyone understands the gravity of this matchup, it certainly is those who have been there and done that. Davin Vann certainly fits that bill. The Wolfpack senior defensive tackle has seen both sides of this rivalry, coming to Clemson for College Gameday and taking down the Tigers in multiple home victories. Vann feels his confidence is warranted and believes the Wolfpack aren’t a tier below Clemson’s status within the ACC. “When we play them, we know we can beat them, and we are on the same level as them,” Vann said. “I think that’s the reason why it is growing. It shows how serious we take that game.” Vann described his 2022 experience in Death Valley as electric, with the Tigers coming away with the win 30-20 in front of a national audience. This year, a return to Clemson feels very similar. North Carolina State will come in holding the win from the previous year, visiting on the road early into the season. In most cases with rivalries, you try to find where your foe lies on the schedule. For Vann, he has Clemson circled, and he looks forward to the chance to extend the streak. “I always am looking forward to beating them," Vann said. Vann has plenty of history with the Tigers, but State's new star quarterback looks to etch his name into this rivalry's growing lore. Grayson McCall, who announced his decision to transfer to the Wolfpack, met with the media for Thursday’s ACC Media Kickoff. Not only is McCall entering a brand new conference, but he is also adding a new conference foe to a list of items to discover. The Tigers and the Wolfpack have split their previous four meetings, putting a new twist on a growing rivalry. The former Sun-Belt Player of the Year has used his offseason time to study the tape of State’s 2023 victory over Clemson. His impression? Anytime these squads meet up, it is worth paying attention. “I was able to watch the game from last year and see the environment,” McCall said. “It is a big game every year with traditions rich in college football for a long time. It is two extremely relevant programs clashing. Whenever the red and orange meet up, it is always a big game.” Once again, the Tigers and the Wolfpack will face off with plenty of eyes focused on not just a rivalry but how it impacts who ends up in Charlotte in December. Vann has lived it. McCall will learn to understand it. A new chapter awaits these foes, with the stage set for another critical clash.

