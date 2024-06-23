Move In Day: Final members of Clemson football team are on campus

Clemson’s 2024 football team is finally complete. The final members of the 2024 recruiting class arrive on campus today and will spend the rest of the day moving into their new rooms at Lightsey Bridge. There were several mid-year enrollees, including players Sammy Brown and Bryant Wesco, but the rest have arrived since then. So who are the final seven pieces of the puzzle? They are, Drew Woodaz, CJ Kubah-Taylor, TJ Moore, Hevin Brown-Shuler, Darien Mayo, Ashton Hampton, and Christian Bentancur. There are also walk-ons in quarterback Ethan Anderson, linebacker William Bouton, wide receiver Parker Fulghum, defensive lineman Aidan Hydrick, linebacker Joseph Roberto, wide receiver Clark Sanderson, and linebacker Billy Wilkes. Drew Woodaz Hard-hitting linebacker who is the brother of current Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz … recorded 216 tackles (including 135 first hits) in 46 career games … broke up 14 passes and secured four interceptions for 133 return yards … recorded 83 tackles in 12 games as a team captain in 2023, including 55 solo tackles and three tackles for loss … returned three interceptions for 88 yards … credited with two punt returns for 105 yards, giving him 193 total return yards for the season … added three pass deflections … had three fumble recoveries to give him six total takeaways during the 2023 season … posted 92 tackles as a junior in helping Jesuit reach the state semifinals … broke up 11 passes and recorded a 45-yard interception return for 12 total passes defensed that season … also collected 59 solo tackles among his career-high 92 stops that season … had 28 tackles as a reserve linebacker in his sophomore year when he helped Jesuit to a state championship alongside his brother, Wade … played for Matt Thompson at Jesuit. CJ Kubah-Taylor Was a first-team All-WCAC selection in 2023 … helped Good Counsel to a 10-1 record, a WCAC title and a No. 1 final ranking in the Washington Post Top 20 in 2023 … credited with 87 total tackles (62 solo), eight tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble as a senior in 2023 … also recovered a fumble in the WCAC championship that set-up the game-winning score against DeMatha and recorded a critical pass breakup on fourth down late in the contest … transferred to Good Counsel prior to his junior season in 2022 and posted 49 total tackles (41 solo) with three tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and an interception … helped the Falcons to an 8-3 record and a No. 6 finish in the DMV metro area that year … from the same high school as Dorian O’Daniel, a former All-ACC linebacker at Clemson who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs … played his first two high school seasons at Urbana in Ijamsville, Md. … played for Andy Stefanelli at Good Counsel. TJ Moore (has been on campus a few weeks) Ranked among the top 100 overall players in the nation by most recruiting services, including PrepStar (No. 13), On3 (No. 33), ESPN (No. 92) and 247Sports (No. 98) at the time of his signing … shot higher in the rankings after a strong performance at the All-American Bowl and ended up as a five-star recruit by several services … ranked by PrepStar as the fourth-best receiver in the nation … listed by On3 as the eighth-best wide receiver in the nation and eighth-best prospect in Florida … ranked as the nation’s No. 17 and No. 19 wide receiver by ESPN and 247Sports, respectively … ranked as the fifth-best player in Florida by PrepStar … ESPN listed him as the 12th-best player in Florida, and 247Sports ranked him as the 15th-best player in Florida … selected to play in the All-American Game on NBC and was named as one of five finalists for the organization’s Offensive Player of the Year honor … named as On3’s MVP of All-American Bowl week … consistent receiver who posted 100 receiving yards in 12 games over his final two years … recorded 92 receptions for 2,293 yards and 30 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons, averaging 96 receiving yards per game … as a senior, posted 50 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 25.4 yards per catch and 106.0 yards per game … scored at least one touchdown in nine of his 12 games … had 170 yards and three touchdowns on four catches in his final high school game … accrued 42 catches for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, averaging 92.8 yards per game and 24.3 yards per catch … notched six catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns vs. King as a junior … also recorded two rushes for 112 yards vs. Robinson that season … played for Jeris McIntyre at Tampa Catholic. Hevin Brown-Shuler Selected to the All-American Bowl on NBC … four-star recruit who is a member of both the Rivals250 and the ESPN300 … four-time all-region and all-state honoree … one of five finalists for All-American Bowl Man of the Year … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 134 overall player and the country’s sixth-best defensive tackle … listed by ESPN as the No. 260 player in the nation and 16th-best at his position … ranked as No. 288 overall player in the nation by PrepStar … four-year starter at Pace Academy, where he recorded 86 total tackles (42 solo), 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 of which as a senior in 2023 … was a preseason All-State selection by the Atlanta Touchdown Club, which had not named its postseason team as of the early signing period … was a two-year team captain … first-team all-state selection in each of his final two seasons … 4A all-state selection by 11Alive News as a senior … four-time all-region honoree … named as a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps in 2020 … played for Nick Bach at Pace Academy … also threw shot put on the track team. Darien Mayo Four-star player that ranked among the top 150 players in the nation according to several outlets … named by Rivals as the No. 105 overall player in the nation as well as the fourth-best player in Maryland and the nation’s 10th-best defensive end … credited as the nation’s No. 144 overall player by 247Sports, which ranked him 25th among defensive linemen nationally and fifth among all players in Maryland … listed as the No. 148 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which placed him as the fifth-best player in Maryland and 11th-best defensive end in the nation … rated by On3 as the No. 231 player in the country, the 26th-best defensive end and fourth-best player in Maryland … was a first-team All-WCAC selection in 2023 … second-team All-Met honoree from the Washington Post … helped Good Counsel to a 10-1 record, a WCAC title and a No. 1 final ranking in the Washington Post Top 20 in 2023 … credited with 78 total tackles (54 solo), 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two pass breakups as a senior, earning second-team All-America status from MaxPreps … had 10 tackles, including three sacks, in his first game of the 2023 season vs. Jones … helped secure the 2023 conference title for Good Counsel by deflecting a DeMatha pass that resulted in a key interception late in the fourth quarter; also added two sacks and two tackles for loss in the game … notched 64 tackles (45 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and four pass breakups as a junior in 2022 … helped the Falcons to an 8-3 record and a No. 6 finish in the DMV metro area that year … from the same high school as Dorian O’Daniel, a former All-ACC linebacker at Clemson who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs … played for Andy Stefanelli at Good Counsel. Ashton Hampton Ranked by On3 at No. 22 in its “athlete” designation … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … helped Florida State University High School to a 10-3 record in 2023 … earned All-Big Bend honors from the Tallahassee Democrat on both sides of the ball, earning a first-team selection at wide receiver in addition to a first-team selection and All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year honors as a defensive back … outstanding defensive back and receiver who finished his high school career with 115 receptions for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns … posted at least one reception in 39 of his 43 career games, including 28 straight over his last two seasons … averaged 15.6 yards per catch for his career … recorded 92 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six interceptions over his 43 games … in 2023, accrued 53 receptions for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games on offense while adding 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and nine passes defensed on defense … recorded three 100-yard receiving games in 2023, including one game with six catches for 163 yards … selected as a team captain … as a junior in 2022, notched 35 catches for 696 yards, a career-best 19.9 yards per catch, with nine touchdowns on offense … added 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception that season … had a career-high 71 tackles as a sophomore in 2021 along with 27 catches for 228 yards and two scores on offense … played for Jarrod Hickman at FSU High School … also played high school basketball for two years. Christian Bentancur Rated as a consensus top 125 player nationally by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals and PrepStar … rated as the No. 58 overall player in the nation, third-best player in Illinois and third-best tight end in the nation by PrepStar … ranked by On3 as the No. 85 player in the nation and as the sixth-best tight end and fourth-best player in Illinois … Rivals ranked him as the nation’s No. 100 overall player, fifth-best tight end and fourth-best player in Illinois … listed as 247Sports’ No. 116 overall player and as the service’s eighth-best tight end and fourth-best prospect in Illinois … rated as ESPN’s No. 124 overall player, third-best tight end in the nation and third-best player in Illinois … finished his career with 231 receptions for 3,867 yards and 51 touchdowns … finished in the top five in Illinois high school history in receiving yards (second), receiving touchdowns (third) and receptions (fifth) … as a senior, recorded 21 receptions in a single game against Wheaton Academy and five touchdowns in one game against Christ The King; those were the second-best single game figures in each category in Illinois high school history … earned conference player of the year as a senior … two-year team captain and three-time all-area selection … earned all-state honors from multiple services as a junior and senior … 2023 Northwest Herald Player of the Year … played for Liam Kirwan at Marian Central Catholic … also an outstanding basketball player who became the first high school athlete in Illinois history to catch 200 passes in football and score 2,000 points in basketball.

