More on Clemson lineman target: 'He understands that life is bigger than football'

Big-time offensive line prospect Fletcher Westphal is set to make his college decision, and his top five suitors are anxiously awaiting his choice. But what is it that sets Westphal apart? We asked his head coach. A 4-star 2024 offensive tackle out of Leesburg (VA) Tuscarora, Westphal (6-8, 335) is ready to decide where he will play college football and plans to commit on July 10. The talented offensive tackle is expected to pick among Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Arkansas. TigerNet contacted Tuscarora head coach Jared Toler to get some insight into his star lineman. TigerNet: What are the strong suits of his game? Toler: He's different because, yes, he's 6-8, 300-whatever pounds, and he has all of this ability. But what's special about him is that he wants to be coached. A guy his size, especially in high school, a lot of times can just use size to bully their way through. And he definitely has to do that sometimes, but what's special about him is that he wants the fine details of what he's doing to make himself better. Not only as a high school player, but he also wants to be as finely tuned as he can for wherever he goes. So, he's being asked about footwork, hand placement, independent hands when pass blocking, and different maybe steps for a different place to give him the advantage. So, when you grade him, and you teach him, he is like, ‘How was that step? What about the hand? Oh, I felt my hand there. What do I do in this situation?’ That's what's special about him. “I've had people to do recruiting... I'll say that with air quotes... that say, ‘Oh, well, is he as physical as he should be?’ And I'm like, ‘Well, have you watched the film?’ But what they think is no technique, just ball... Which he can do, because I can pull up clips. But he is so in tune with, ‘I want to get my feet down with my hand.’ He's a borderline technician for a guy as big as he is. And I don't think many recruits or recruiters for those things understand that. He wants to be finely tuned so he can go and help a program in whatever way when it's time for him to take that next step. That's what makes him different. “Also, he understands that life is bigger than football. He wants to be grown as a man. He wants to be well-rounded. It's just special. That's the easiest way to describe him. And his presence is felt, but it's not overbearing. All the guys love him. It's not like it's the elephant in the room per se. He's just a part of the group, and he never tries to do anything to make himself stand out over the team. And that's different, that's rare, especially when you're 6-8, and 300-something pounds. He's a special dude." TigerNet: He is deeply involved in the community, everything from holiday cards for deployed service personnel to helping out Arlington National Cemetery to supporting veteran parades and ceremonies, and even does holiday gifts for needy families. Where does that sense of service come from? Toler: ”He just had a phenomenal upbringing from his parents. His parents are fantastic. They'll do whatever to help him, but they also do whatever to help the people around him, their community. It's a total package with the family. That starts it. I taught a class this year. It was a PE class where we had students with disabilities with some of the general education kids in the building. He was a part of that, so he was able to be there. And he just wants to see all the different abilities and the different things that all people bring to what we all deal with every day. That's what he's about. He wants to be a part of something bigger. That would be a good way to say it. And he wants to help people where he can. And while taking care of his business. Like I said, it's a cool mix for a kid who's... I think he turns 18 soon. That's turning 18, but is wise beyond his years with some of the stuff that he talks about, he says. So it's pretty unique.” TigerNet: What has kept Clemson in the mix? Toler: "He has kept everything very close to the vest. Which is good, because there's people that want to get in and might persuade decisions. Him and I talk whenever we either need to talk or if he's got questions. But I've been very just helping really just guide the ship. He's the captain. And from an outsider looking in, obviously Clemson has established an unbelievable program winning-wise. I think nobody can argue with that. “But I think for my perspective as a coach of the program he's in and how we build so much on a brotherhood, a culture, we tell them X's and O's are important, but ultimately this time together is to help them grow as young men. So, that rolled right over into Clemson. I'm a big Coach Swinney fan. So, there are some similarities as far as what I would like to do with our program as far as the culture. It's bigger. It's bigger than individuals. I mean, you're around it all the time. “So, that has helped. And I'm sure just meeting Coach Swinney and being around him; I'm sure that was a big part of it, too. But that is a big one, that you have the winning factor. Obviously, everything that comes with Clemson: the campus, stadium, everything. And then, plus there's that big culture thing that I think hangs onto it as well. And there are other programs that all have culture. There's no mistake of the top five. I mean, they're pretty good programs that all have established a culture. So I think that's where Clemson has done a fantastic job.”

