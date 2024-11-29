Miller preparing for Gamecocks' talented pass rush

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller would have fit in perfectly with former Maryland coach Ralph Friedgen. Friedgen starred in a series of Under Armour commercials several years ago where he touted “we must protect this house.” As Miller and the Tigers prepare to take on arch-rival South Carolina Saturday, Miller vividly remembers the Gamecocks winning in Death Valley two years ago. “Yeah, my first year here, it was the home game, and we ended up losing in a close one,” Miller said. “That one kind of sticks with you at the end of the day. I think going in we are preparing for it and really just trying to make sure that we don't feel that way again.” In other words, Miller wants to defend the Valley. “Playing in the Valley is special. Home games are special,” Miller said. “We want to defend our house and win those home games. The Valley's a special place.” South Carolina’s defensive line – led by talented transfer Kyle Kennard – is third in the nation in sacks with 39, and Miller said the Tigers will have to prepare for the speed of the Gamecock edge defenders. “Yeah, they're definitely very talented players. They play hard,” Miller said. “They're physically very gifted in the things that they can do on the edge. They play with a lot of speed and I think just preparing for them, continuing to break down what they do, continuing to hone our technique at tackle. I think that's ultimately how we attack it.” Miller is hopeful he can return to his right tackle position this week. After left tackle Tristan Leigh injured his ankle against Virginia Tech, freshman Elyjah Thurmon stepped in and played well. But Thurmond was injured on the first play of the game at Pitt, and Miller moved to left tackle for the rest of the Pitt game and against The Citadel last week. He allowed just one quarterback pressure during those two games but said he nudged Leigh earlier this week and told him it was time to return home. “Definitely, there's a bit of a learning curve to it. You know what you're supposed to do. It's just kind of getting your body to do it,” Miller said. “Sometimes you're fighting it a little bit, but we had been able to practice it a little bit in practice, just kind of worst case scenario prepping and that ended up happening. Had to switch over. I told Coach Swinney, if you need me to play center or guard, whatever it is, whatever it takes for the team to win, I'm here for it. “I definitely did give him (Leigh) a nudge a few times, but like I said, getting him healthy is important and whatever it takes for the team to win. I'm here for.”

