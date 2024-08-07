Matt Luke's energy makes a difference in Clemson's DNA

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The hot summer and the sound of whistles usually mean one thing in Clemson - football is back. Those usual sights and sounds haven't seen changes in years. Stepping onto the practice field in 2024, we've been told there's a difference in the air. For this team, however, it is something you can see and hear. The booming echo of Matt Luke's instruction permeates the fields' grounds. As Demonte Capehart puts it, the DNA of the Clemson offensive line is different this year, with the strand being assembled in Luke's image. "They have a new DNA," Capehart said. "They are pumped. They are on course and look good. They want it more and for the group. There's a care they have for each other. Coach Luke shows up with the fire, and they come out with it." When your leading man brings the fire to practice daily, it is easy to see what is genuinely different about this group. Luke came to Clemson with an accomplished resume, having won a national championship with Georgia and coaching several linemen to the NFL. One of Luke's products is Laremy Tunsil, the fourth highest-paid tackle in the pros. For the lineman who listens to his instruction daily, it is evident there is proof in the pudding. It isn't Luke's resume that jumps off the page for this group but the authentic nature of his approach. Sophomore Harris Sewell says Luke's approach makes playing for him that much easier. "He's (Luke) definitely fiery," Sewell said. "I love his coaching style, and he gets after us. I feel like he does a great job of explaining things, and he really cares. He shows us he loves us and wants us to be better. That's why he does it. It is easy to play for a coach when you know that he cares about you." As Luke continues to assemble a force in the trenches capable of contributing to a playoff run, his energy has meshed with an added hunger overall. Many players on both sides of the ball have spoken out about this group's increased desire and the postseason goal. One of Luke's leaders on the line, Marcus Tate, called this team "the hungriest he's been a part of." There's a hunger within Luke to set the standard for his position group, and that energy is undoubtedly infectious. From now till the season opener, much will be made about what separates this team from others. If you step onto the turf of Clemson's practice fields, a new booming voice will tell you all you need to know.

