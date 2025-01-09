Matt Luke wasting no time in contact period, visiting three highly-touted 2026 prospects

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Matt Luke’s been busy. The Clemson offensive line coach has spent the last few weeks seeing his current starting five undergo a slight transformation. While left guard Marcus Tate's eligibility expired, the rest of his 2024 starters announced their intentions to return for the 2025 season. For Luke, his first year leading the trenches saw a position group turn into one of Clemson’s most significant concerns into a fundamental strength. He’s also welcomed his first recruiting class on campus, as five offensive linemen make up a strong portion of this cycle’s class of prospects. Like each year in college football, the focus shifts to what’s ahead. Now, Luke is hitting the road. He’s wasted no time in getting into contact with some of his top prospects for the 2026 class, all of who have announced that the Tigers have made a final cut of a trimmed list. Desmond Green of Timberland, Zyon Guiles of Carver’s Bay, and Bear McWhorter of Cass High have all put Clemson into their final cuts, and Luke is certainly attempting to get ahead. To start the contact period, Luke paid a visit to Carver’s Bay, reconnecting with Guiles, and followed that up with visits to Green and McWhorter. That first stop with Guiles was important to note, as he told TigerNet in October a decision could come soon after the season is completed. An announcement may not be too far away with the calendar shifted to January. While Guiles hasn’t paid a visit to Clemson, Luke did surprise by coming to one of his games, which meant a lot to the Carver’s Bay prospect. Certainly, the Tigers have made themselves tough to beat in his recruitment process. “I speak to Clemson every day,” Guiles said back in October. “They always try their best to keep me in touch. Matt Luke came to watch me last Friday. That was great, a good surprise. I balled out. Clemson is all about me, and they are really family based over there. I can’t wait to get there and see what kind of things they’ve improved on. I can’t wait to get down there.” Clemson's Matt Luke made his first stop of the Contact Period to Hemingway (SC) Carver's Bay to visit in-state 4-star OT Zyon Guiles 🐯https://t.co/dh65RFIcyJ pic.twitter.com/B5agiiFBXt — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 7, 2025 Luke’s vision for the offensive line has been recruiting strong and athletic linemen with proven versatility at the position. We saw this used with players like Elyjah Thurmon, Tate, and Harris Sewell, who could play multiple positions within the starting five and made an impact in various ways in 2024. This trio of linemen is no different, and all think very highly of the program Luke is a part of and the leading man in their position. The development of talent that wasn’t even his to choose has stood out, and with a trip to the CFP as evidence of his positive influence, it is tough to deny the Tigers as a program that can compete for the top lineman in the country. His impact with a little over a year to his name has certainly been felt, with players like McWhorter associating what Clemson is all about with Luke’s coaching. “It’s Clemson,” McWhorter said in late October. “Coach Luke is a great coach, and the program is at the top of college football every year.” Appreciate Coach Luke & Coach Swinney For Coming Out To See Us🐅 pic.twitter.com/rJP28Y3VNK — Desmond Green (@DesmondGreen76) January 8, 2025 great visit with @CoachMattLuke tonight !! appreciate you stopping by! #Clemson @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/0hgR0nYmIM — ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴄᴡʜᴏʀᴛᴇʀ (@BearMcWhorter) January 8, 2025

