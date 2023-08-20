Mafah is thankful that Thunder and Lightning 2.0 has the original version in the house

David Hood by Senior Writer

CLEMSON – Thunder and Lightning 2.0 is more than happy to have the original version in the house. Tiger fans remember the dynamic running duo of James Davis and CJ Spiller, who were known as “Thunder & Lightning” because of their respective running styles. The nickname was given to them during the Georgia Tech game in 2006 by ABC commentator Todd Blackledge. Spiller is set to begin his third season as the running backs coach at Clemson, and Davis has returned to the Tigers this fall as a student assistant coach as part of the Tiger Trust program. Tiger Trust is a program that allows former student-athletes to return to school and finish their education. Clemson’s current iteration of Thunder and Lighting are running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, and Mafah said he is thrilled to have both Spiller and Davis as coaches. “It’s a dream come true,” Mafah said. “Having Thunder and Lightning in the room, that’s just something that doesn’t happen every single day, and I’d say I’m honored, blessed to have those guys that have been here to coach at their alma mater and did great here. (They) were both captains here. Just sets the example and makes everyone in the running back room want to work way harder.” Mafah enters 2023 having recorded 166 rushing attempts for 807 yards and seven touchdowns and 16 receptions for 98 yards in 478 offensive snaps over 23 career games (two starts). During the 2022 season, he recorded career highs with 98 carries for 515 yards and four touchdowns and added nine catches for 48 yards in 308 offensive snaps over 14 games (one start). He figures to carry an even bigger share of the load this season, and Mafah said both Spiller and Davis have given him advice on how to share the spotlight with a teammate. “Biggest advice is not being jealous of one another. You know if one person eats, everyone eats,” Mafah said. “That’s what I believe in. I believe that either of us being successful is going to make the other successful, and it’s going to push us to do better every single day, so we just love having great competition in there. Just pushing each other and it’s been amazing, and I’m just excited to see what happens this season.” With the offense learning a new system under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, Mafah said fall camp has been smooth. “Camp’s been great. Just getting better every single day,” Mafah said. “Just learning the playbook, encouraging the guys, getting ready for the season, taking care of my body. Just trying to make a step to be better every single day, and that’s been really good; just keeping the faith and playing it one day at a time. “I love the offense. The passing game gets the running game going. Receivers are a threat on all corners of the field, which opens up the running game. The Air Raid offense allows us to run the ball like we want to.” Following Mafah and Shipley is a bevy of inexperienced backs that include Domonique Thomas, Keith Adams Jr., Peyton Streko, Jarvis Green, and Jay Haynes, and Mafah said he and Shipley have turned into player-coaches with the youngsters. “Just telling them things they may not have known coming from high school or where they came from,” he said. “Just teaching them about the different tempo of the college game and just spilling everything I know to them. Just giving them as much encouragement in any situation they need.”

