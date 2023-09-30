Live from JMA Wireless Dome: Clemson vs. Syracuse

TigerNet Staff by

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30 • NOON ET

JMA WIRELESS DOME (49,057) • SYRACUSE, N.Y.

TELEVISION: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 136 or 201

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Clemson will seek its first conference win of 2023 and attempt to hand Syracuse its first loss of the 2023 campaign when the Tigers face the Orange on Saturday, Sept. 30. Kickoff at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., is scheduled for noon ET.

Edpry 14:50 Misuse of the TE out of the backfield. He’s not a running back.

BrandonRink® 14:50 Carter hits the RB on the TD and it's a two-score game again with 12:23 left.

BrandonRink® 14:49 Syracuse goes wildcat and is stopped just short of the goalline to setup third and goal...a penalty will push them back five yards now.

BrandonRink® 14:47 Wide-open big passing play to the Clemson 4. Orange on the move with 13+ to go.

BrandonRink® 14:45 The call stands, Syracuse ball.

BrandonRink® 14:43 Play will be reviewed, however.

BrandonRink® 14:42 Bringinstool hit and he fumbles for a Syracuse recovery and return to the Clemson 42.

BrandonRink® 14:41 Clemson O-line is Sadler, Howard, Putnam, Mayes and Miller currently. Sewell, Leigh and Tate have played also today.

BrandonRink® 14:37 Through three quarters, Clemson leads Syracuse 24-7.

BrandonRink® 14:36 Klubnik finds Brown for the first down, and Brown goes over 100 yards for the first time in his career.

CU1976 14:35 Defense is continuing playing great like they did last week.

BrandonRink® 14:34 Potential pick goes in and out of Trotter's hands over the middle, but he and Parker converge at the QB on third down to force another punt.

WarDaddy17® 14:33 Humble Servant Love the positivity, long season to play still...we gotta get it cooking now!

BrandonRink® 14:32 Ruke Orhorhoro bursts through for the sack on first down, but the Orange get big yardage on a screen and convert for a first down on a run. Near midfield now.

BrandonRink® 14:30 The punting game continues to be featured after a Tigers 3-and-out. Orange ball at their 34, 3:58 left in the third quarter.

Edpry 14:28 Shipley needs to be benched. I always thought he was highly overhyped and overrated RB.

BrandonRink® 14:27 Clemson defense forces another punt. That one drops and rolls into the end zone.

BrandonRink® 14:22 Syracuse holds serve and forces a punt also. The Orange take back over at their 36 with 6:45 left in the third quarter, down 24-7.

CU1976 14:21 Cade needs to stop staring down our receivers

BrandonRink® 14:20 Near disaster for Klubnik there with the throw to Collins in coverage.





Message was edited by: BrandonRink®



BrandonRink® 14:16 Clemson makes a defensive stand and forces the Orange punt. Carter contains Shrader as he tried to make a play. The Tigers start back at their 12.

swampdonkey® 14:12 Taking a liquor shot

swampdonkey® 14:11 Hooray field goal good

BrandonRink® 14:10 Clemson's at 17 TDs in 29 red zone opportunities. 59% rate, which is about what they came in at (60%, 71st nationally).

BrandonRink® 14:09 Two TFLs and the Tigers are pushed back to 3rd and 21...Klubnik's keeper up the middle is stopped...Weitz back out there for the 38-yard FG attempt and it's good. 24-7 Tigers, 11:03 3rd.

BrandonRink® 14:06 Big connection from Klubnik to Brown and it's first and goal from the 8.

BrandonRink® 14:05 3rd and 5 for Clemson out of the gates, Klubnik draws another PI on SU on the target to Collins. Clemson to its 45.

BrandonRink® 14:03 Clemson ball to start at its 25.

BrandonRink® 13:46 Clemson has a 237-159 yards advantage. The Tigers were 6/9 on third down and allowed the Orange 4/8 there. Clemson went 0-1 in the red zone on fourth down. The big stat with the scoreboard is the Tigers +2 on turnovers and scoring two TDs on those.

FLTiger02 13:45 Making a call to Martin Gramatica to enroll in online classes.

BrandonRink® 13:42 Weitz's kick is...no good. Halftime: Clemson 21, Syracuse 7. The Tigers get the ball out of the half.

BrandonRink® 13:41 Klubnik hits Stellato for the yards gained to the SU 25 and Weitz comes out for the 42-yarder and Syracuse calls one of their timeouts to ice him.

BrandonRink® 13:37 Klubnik hits Brown just short of midfield for the conversion with under a minute left.

BrandonRink® 13:34 Syracuse goes 3-and-out and Clemson will get the ball again with 1:40 to go in the half.

BrandonRink® 13:32 Collins gets the Syracuse corner going forward and leaves him in the dust. Clemson 21, Syracuse 7, 2:23 2nd qtr.

BrandonRink® 13:30 Collins gets wide open and Klubnik finds him for the 47-yard TD.

BrandonRink® 13:30 3rd and 10 for Clemson...Klubnik finds space and scrambles into SU territory for the first down, to the 47.

BrandonRink® 13:24 57-yard FG attempt actually and it is short.

BrandonRink® 13:24 3rd and 10 for Syracuse...Tyler Davis gets the early pressure and forces the punt.

FLTiger02 13:22 Take the dang points! They are a premium. And have a feeling we are going to need them. SOB

BrandonRink® 13:22 Syracuse drive rolling into Clemson territory, first down at the Clemson 39.

BrandonRink® 13:18 Offense staying out after the timeout...Clemson goes pass and it never had a chance.

BrandonRink® 13:15 Another third down for Clemson but this time it's just a yard...and it's stuffed. Clemson keeps the offense out there for 4th and a long 1...Clemson calls a timeout.

BrandonRink® 13:12 Brown gets the reverse and takes it to the Syracuse 13.

BrandonRink® 13:11 Clemson faces its third third-and-long of the drive at its 48...Klubnik throws it away but draws the late hit out of bounds call to extend the drive.

BrandonRink® 13:08 Now 3rd and 8 for Clemson...and Klubnik hits Beaux Collins to get the first down just past midfield.

BrandonRink® 13:06 3rd and 6 for Clemson...Klubnik converts with the throw to Tyler Brown.

BrandonRink® 13:04 6.4 yards per play for Clemson on the drives after turnovers. 1.9 YPP on the others.

