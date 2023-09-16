|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic
2023 Sep 16 18:15-
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16 • 8 P.M. ET MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C Florida Atlantic (+24.5) • Total: 51.5 points CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Death Valley will host its first prime-time game of the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 16, when the Clemson Tigers host the Florida Atlantic Owls. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
OneJedi®
23:28
We lost the second half. Yup.
BrandonRink®
23:27
FINAL: Clemson 48, FAU 14. The Tigers move to 2-1 and host No. 3 Florida State (3-0) next Saturday at noon (ABC).
BrandonRink®
23:24
FAU goes to the WR pass trick play TD with 1:03 to go and makes it 48-14 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
23:16
FAU drive is stopped by a fumble recovered by Zaire Patterson. 3:45 to go, Clemson up 48-7.
BrandonRink®
23:02
Domonique Thomas with a nice drive and caps it by punching in a score. Clemson up 48-7, 8 to go.
OneJedi®
22:58
TigerNet Hulu ads are worse than the second half
OneJedi®
22:58
2nd half is U G LY. Period.
BrandonRink®
22:56
Hunter Helms in now for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
22:52
With a fourth and goal try, FAU scores its first offensive TD vs. FBS competition this season against Clemson's group of backups out there. 41-7 Clemson, 12:07 4th.
BrandonRink®
22:42
On to the fourth quarter, Clemson leads 41-0. FAU ball at the Clemson 31, 1st and 10.
BrandonRink®
22:37
Klubnik hits Brown for the TD. Brown is having quite the night. Two TDs in three catches for 49 yards and a 44-yard punt return. Clemson 41, FAU 0, 2:56 3rd.
BrandonRink®
22:31
FAU punter saves the Owls from seeing a lengthy punt return TD from Brown, who helps redeem the fumbled punt earlier. Clemson takes over at the FAU 26.
BrandonRink®
22:27
Clemson comes up short per the measurement on 4th and short. Didn't seem like a great spot, but here we are.
BrandonRink®
22:20
Wade Woodaz there for another interception and he returns it deep into FAU territory.
BrandonRink®
22:15
Clemson's first turnover of the night comes on a mishandled punt by freshman Tyler Brown. FAU takes over at the Clemson 40.
CU1976
22:14
That’s 2 times we went 3 and out start of the 2nd half. We can’t do this next week against FSU.
BrandonRink®
22:04
A 25-yard punt from FAU. Clemson ball at the FAU 46. We're off to a great start in the second half.
BrandonRink®
22:03
Quick three-and-outs for both teams to start out of the second half. Clemson leads 34-0.
BrandonRink®
21:58
Clemson starts off the second half with the ball at its 25.
BrandonRink®
21:37
HALF: Clemson 34, FAU 0. The Owls are held under 94 yards with two turnovers forced (and a couple other near ones). Klubnik connects on 13/17 passes for 148 yards and two scores. Just about everything you want out of a half if you're Clemson.
BrandonRink®
21:35
Phillips comes free on the third-down blitz to force another FAU punt as the clock ticks under a minute left.
BrandonRink®
21:26
And we see Aidan Swanson for the first time tonight with 2:01 left in the first half.
Tarheeltiger7
21:20
More than once now, Ship has gotten up pissed. IMO blocks are being missed. Any other reason?
BrandonRink®
21:19
Clemson 34, FAU 0, 3:25 2nd. 71 yards in nine plays over 3:59 for Clemson. The Tigers have scored four TDs in five drives and missed a 31-yard FG attempt in the other.
BrandonRink®
21:17
Klubnik with the one-yard TD sneak and Clemson's lead is in the 30s now.
BrandonRink®
21:16
Cole Turner is in the injury tent after the PI call play.
BrandonRink®
21:13
Antonio Williams is back in and got a hand on a pass tipped to Adam Randall that gets Clemson past midfield.
BrandonRink®
21:11
FAU out to attempt a 47-yard FG...and it is no good. Clemson 27-0, 7:24 2nd.
BrandonRink®
21:10
Tyler Davis comes through free for the big sack to force 3rd and really long at the Clemson 29.
BrandonRink®
21:08
Thompson is up and being helped off the field.
CUnext®
21:08
Sent a message to FAU
BrandonRink®
21:06
Denhoff got a good lick in on Thompson and it was flagged for being after the pass. He is still down.
BrandonRink®
21:01
Clemson's defense will go back out there after the Barnes strip actually went out of bounds first.
BrandonRink®
20:54
Clemson 27, FAU 0, 12:19 2nd. 63 yards in five plays over 1:51 for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
20:53
Mafah goes around the edge and 19 yards to the end zone and the Clemson lead grows to four scores.
BrandonRink®
20:52
No helmet for Antonio Williams either, which may be indicative of his status.
BrandonRink®
20:50
Antonio Williams is back from the locker room but was not out for the punt return and not back on the field.
BrandonRink®
20:46
End 1st quarter: Clemson 20, FAU 0. 125-34 yards advantage. Klubnik is 8-9 for 76 yards and two TDs. Mafah is averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
CUnext®
20:41
Did Gunn make the XP?
BrandonRink®
20:41
Clemson 20, FAU 0, 1:10 1st. 125-33 yards advantage for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
20:40
Briningstool posts up his man for a 7-yard TD catch and Clemson's lead goes to three scores with 1:20 to go in the first quarter.
BrandonRink®
20:37
Clemson picks off another one with Barnes getting in on the action and giving the Tigers the ball at the FAU 26.
BrandonRink®
20:35
Gunn's 31-yard FG goes wide left and the score remains 13-0.
BrandonRink®
20:30
Clemson TFL count is to three in three drives, and FAU goes for the fake punt pass that is short. Clemson takes over at the FAU 34.
BrandonRink®
20:28
Antonio Williams was in the tent, but he's out now and doing cuts on the sidelines and running around.
RememberTheDanny
20:26
His first PAT was not super straight, either … got to settle down.
BrandonRink®
20:24
The PAT is off and the lead stays at 13-0.
BrandonRink®
20:23
Klubnik drops in a 30-yard TD to Tyler Brown at the back of the end zone and Clemson goes up two scores.
