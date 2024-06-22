"Super excited for the next two years, Go Tigers!" Brockenbrough said.

As a freshman, Brockenbrough hit .252 with two homers, two doubles, a triple, 23 RBIs and 13 walks.

Brockenbrough hit .667 with a home run and a double in three at-bats over seven games last season.

She has represented Ireland in international competitions as well.

Before Tennessee:

-Three-time all-state outfielder from Locust Grove High School in Georgia who helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a pair of state titles

-GADC all-state team selection and defensive player of the year in 2021

-Sported a personal-best batting average of .416 her junior season

-Claimed first team All-Region honors as an outfielder all four years of high school and claimed three-straight region championships from 2018-20

-Also competed in swimming and golf at Locust Grove

-Member of the AB honor roll all four years

Brockenbrough and former Winthrop right-hander Reese Basinger are two announced transfers to this point for Clemson softball.