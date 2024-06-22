|
Tennessee transfer Jamison Brockenbrough announces Clemson commitment
Former Tennessee outfielder Jamison Brockenbrough announced a commitment to Clemson softball on Friday.
"Super excited for the next two years, Go Tigers!" Brockenbrough said. As a freshman, Brockenbrough hit .252 with two homers, two doubles, a triple, 23 RBIs and 13 walks. Brockenbrough hit .667 with a home run and a double in three at-bats over seven games last season. She has represented Ireland in international competitions as well. Before Tennessee: -Three-time all-state outfielder from Locust Grove High School in Georgia who helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a pair of state titles -GADC all-state team selection and defensive player of the year in 2021 -Sported a personal-best batting average of .416 her junior season -Claimed first team All-Region honors as an outfielder all four years of high school and claimed three-straight region championships from 2018-20 -Also competed in swimming and golf at Locust Grove -Member of the AB honor roll all four years Brockenbrough and former Winthrop right-hander Reese Basinger are two announced transfers to this point for Clemson softball. Jamison Brockenbrough Airlines 🛫#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/jvtiZDAZHn Jamison Brockenbrough walks it off! This was the sophomore's third at-bat of the season and it led to a 9-1 victory over Belmont. pic.twitter.com/bZ34Ged9Wp
