Brent Venables agrees to new six-year deal with Oklahoma

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger is getting a big raise. Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables has agreed to a new six-year contract that will keep him as a Sooner through the 2029 season. The deal's total value is $51.6 million, and Venables will earn $8.5 million annually. "We're proactive about contracts as best as we can, and we're watching the market; we're certainly recognizing the performance of our coaches, the role that they play in leadership, the importance of not just talking about stability and the forward thinking and what our program wants to do in tracking toward future success but demonstrating it," Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione Jr. said recently. "I think our move and the contract for Coach Venables is a perfect example of that — what he's been doing since he's been on campus for two years and as we're moving into a new league and setting the foundation in the right place for us to be successful moving forward and pursue championships, just like all the best teams are trying to do and the ones that we're competing against." Oklahoma was 10-3 last season and currently has a top-10 recruiting class. Venables was hired as Oklahoma's coach in December 2021 after being one of the most beloved Clemson defensive coordinators of all time (2012-21).

