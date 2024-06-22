Tigers pick up Michigan transfer Collin Priest

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson baseball went back into the transfer portal for another familiar connection for Erik Bakich. Former Michigan infielder Collin Priest announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday. Priest earned All-Big Ten freshman and second-team freshman All-American honors last season. He hit .279 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, 11 doubles and 34 walks to 52 strikeouts as a designated hitter. Before Michigan: • First Team All-State • Hit .417 with a 1.546 OPS and 11 home runs in senior season • Over his high school career, hit .383/.576 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI • Three-time All-State Selection • Three-time All-District Selection • Served as Team Captain in senior season • Named Team MVP and Offensive MVP • Led team to three district championships and one regional championship • Holds School Single Season home run record and Career Home run record • Played in the Dominican Republic against top international players He joins former Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi as transfer portal additions so far. New beginnings. CP13. Go Tigers 🐅 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/VYmOISEES2 — Collin Priest (@collinpriest13) June 22, 2024 Best is yet to come… but first …@collinpriest13



✅ UM Freshman HR record in 30+ less AB’s

✅ 2nd team freshman all American

✅ 35 regular season starts, 310 average, 11 HR, 11 doubles

✅ 1.2 OPS as starter

✅ 115 EV HR at Iowa pic.twitter.com/0ChhMxgM3Z — Marty Priest (@mjpriest1304) June 19, 2024

