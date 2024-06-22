CLEMSON BASEBALL

Collin Priest is a former Michigan infielder who is now a Clemson transfer portal commitment.

Tigers pick up Michigan transfer Collin Priest
by - 2024 Jun 22 09:41

Clemson baseball went back into the transfer portal for another familiar connection for Erik Bakich.

Former Michigan infielder Collin Priest announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

Priest earned All-Big Ten freshman and second-team freshman All-American honors last season. He hit .279 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, 11 doubles and 34 walks to 52 strikeouts as a designated hitter.

Before Michigan:

• First Team All-State

• Hit .417 with a 1.546 OPS and 11 home runs in senior season

• Over his high school career, hit .383/.576 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI

• Three-time All-State Selection

• Three-time All-District Selection

• Served as Team Captain in senior season

• Named Team MVP and Offensive MVP

• Led team to three district championships and one regional championship

• Holds School Single Season home run record and Career Home run record

• Played in the Dominican Republic against top international players

He joins former Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi as transfer portal additions so far.

