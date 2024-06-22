|
Tigers pick up Michigan transfer Collin Priest
Clemson baseball went back into the transfer portal for another familiar connection for
Erik Bakich.
Former Michigan infielder Collin Priest announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday. Priest earned All-Big Ten freshman and second-team freshman All-American honors last season. He hit .279 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, 11 doubles and 34 walks to 52 strikeouts as a designated hitter. Before Michigan: • First Team All-State • Hit .417 with a 1.546 OPS and 11 home runs in senior season • Over his high school career, hit .383/.576 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI • Three-time All-State Selection • Three-time All-District Selection • Served as Team Captain in senior season • Named Team MVP and Offensive MVP • Led team to three district championships and one regional championship • Holds School Single Season home run record and Career Home run record • Played in the Dominican Republic against top international players He joins former Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi as transfer portal additions so far. New beginnings. CP13. Go Tigers 🐅 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/VYmOISEES2 Best is yet to come… but first …@collinpriest13
✅ UM Freshman HR record in 30+ less AB’s
✅ 2nd team freshman all American
✅ 35 regular season starts, 310 average, 11 HR, 11 doubles
✅ 1.2 OPS as starter
✅ 115 EV HR at Iowa pic.twitter.com/0ChhMxgM3Z
New beginnings. CP13. Go Tigers 🐅 @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/VYmOISEES2— Collin Priest (@collinpriest13) June 22, 2024
Best is yet to come… but first …@collinpriest13
