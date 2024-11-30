|
Live from Death Valley: No. 12 Clemson vs No. 14 South Carolina
WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 30 • Noon ET ODDS: Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 73-43-4 • HOME: Clemson leads series, 19-11-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 54-32-3 • NEUTRAL: N/A • LAST MEETING: Nov. 25, 2023 (16-7, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 1 Saturday's contest will mark the 121st meeting of the Palmetto State rivals, but with both teams harboring at-large hopes for the expanded College Football Playoff, the game will arguably be one of the series' largest.
WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.
TELEVISION: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 161 or 193
WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 30 • Noon ET
ODDS: Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite
SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 73-43-4 • HOME: Clemson leads series, 19-11-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 54-32-3 • NEUTRAL: N/A • LAST MEETING: Nov. 25, 2023 (16-7, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 1
Saturday's contest will mark the 121st meeting of the Palmetto State rivals, but with both teams harboring at-large hopes for the expanded College Football Playoff, the game will arguably be one of the series' largest.
\
Go Tigers!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now