Live from Death Valley: No. 12 Clemson vs No. 14 South Carolina

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 30 • Noon ET

WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 161 or 193 ODDS: Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 73-43-4 • HOME: Clemson leads series, 19-11-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 54-32-3 • NEUTRAL: N/A • LAST MEETING: Nov. 25, 2023 (16-7, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 1

Saturday's contest will mark the 121st meeting of the Palmetto State rivals, but with both teams harboring at-large hopes for the expanded College Football Playoff, the game will arguably be one of the series' largest.

BrandonRink® 14:58 3rd and 4 at the 19, Sellers' pass is deflected and nearly picked. SC leaves the offense out there as Death Valley gets revved up...SC gets a delay of game penalty and has to bring out the FG team.

BrandonRink® 14:54 Sellers breaks free again on the run to the Clemson 25. He's over 100 yards rushing now (116).

BrandonRink® 14:49 3rd and 2...Klubnik skies the pass to an open Wesco on the slant. Clemson has to punt. SC ball at its 44 with 9:18 to go.

BrandonRink® 14:45 Clemson ball at the 9 with 10:39 to go with a charged up Death Valley now. Third turnover forced today by the Clemson defense.

BrandonRink® 14:44 Barnes there for the interception at the 9.

BrandonRink® 14:43 Late hit on the Gamecocks called after the Sellers run and that pushes SC back to the 26. 2nd and 22.

RememberTheDanny 14:42 For a minute I thought it was Citadel running the ball on us.

BrandonRink® 14:41 Gamecocks drive crosses midfield...a Sellers designed run pushes SC to the Clemson 32.

ClemsonFan322 14:39 Refs and screwed us over on two reviews

BrandonRink® 14:38 A false start makes it 3rd and 22...Klubnik hits Mafah to pick up some yards for the punt. SC pinned to the 14 with 14:21 to go.

BrandonRink® 14:34 Clemson is 0-2 on third and 9+ today though. I imagine they won't get too risky on 3rd and 17, but we'll see.

BrandonRink® 14:32 Clemson faces 3rd and 17 at its 40 going into the fourth quarter, leading 14-7. The Tigers are 6-11 on third down today.

BrandonRink® 14:31 3rd and 1 for the Tigers, Mafah gets the conversion to the Clemson 46. 17 carries for 59 yards for him.

BrandonRink® 14:26 3rd and 20 and the pass is stopped short, with a personal foul on SC tacked on it, before a punt coming.

BrandonRink® 14:23 Mickens drops a ball thrown to him before 3rd and 3 for the Gamecocks. Sellers escapes the rush again and scrambles for the first down at midfield.

DMDRanch 14:21 The whistle blew as he was catching the pass...

BrandonRink® 14:21 After review, that's a first turnover for Clemson on the fumble that was ruled that Mafah didn't get possession before it rolled to a Gamecock defender. SC ball at its 38, 5:26 3rd.

ClemsonFan322 14:19 Refs trying to help Carolina

BrandonRink® 14:17 A failed trick play look loses six yards...a review on a possible fumble now.

BrandonRink® 14:14 Wesco with his fourth catch for 64 yards to get into Gamecock territory.

BrandonRink® 14:09 Sellers to Brown for the third down conversion to the Clemson 45. The next play is a strip from Terrell and Clemson recovers at its 35.

BrandonRink® 14:05 9:57 3rd: Clemson 14, South Carolina 7. 75-yard drive in 11 plays over 5:03 for Clemson.

BrandonRink® 14:04 Klubnik slips through the line and barrels through a couple Gamecock defenders for the 18-yard TD run, Tigers back on top.

BrandonRink® 13:59 3rd and 3 for the Tigers at the SC 27, and Haynes picks up the first down.

BrandonRink® 13:57 Wesco and Moore in the action early and Clemson is at midfield.

BrandonRink® 13:53 Second half action is here and Clemson ball to start at the 25.

CoachCal 13:40 I’m at the game and our players and coaches are putting it all on the line. Would be great if for the next half we could ALL be SOLID ORANGE! Support the team and coaches and use positive comments to be a part of a great day and not be a negative person that just caused issues.

Go Tigers!

ClemsonFan322 13:36 Clmeson is gonna lose this game because Dabo has moronic decision maker.

BrandonRink® 13:32 Half: Clemson 7, South Carolina 7. 228 yards for Clemson, 178 for SC.

BrandonRink® 13:30 The Wesco catch near the sticks is under review, and it is called incomplete. 3rd and 10 with 39 seconds left now.

BrandonRink® 13:25 Clemson timeout at 50 seconds left after a couple of first down conversions to the Tiger 37.

BrandonRink® 13:22 Clemson takes over at its 10 with 1:52 left in the half.

jbs2108 13:22 Tackling is pathetic.

BrandonRink® 13:19 Facing 3rd and 13, the Brown reception sets up 4th and 4 at the SC 47 going into the two-minute timeout.

BrandonRink® 13:16 Draw to Haynes gets Swanson some room...SC takes over at its 42 with 2:50 to go in the half.

BrandonRink® 13:09 Avieon Terrell with a couple of plays made on the SC drive and they're in 3rd and 9 at the 38...false start pushes them back some more. Woodaz in on the sack to force the punt.

clemvol 13:06 Seems like we always have a weak punter.

BrandonRink® 13:05 Wesco came open on third down but Klubnik overshot him, so the Tigers have to punt. SC starts at its 25 with 7:59 to go in the first half.

RememberTheDanny 13:00 We’re in big big trouble if 3+ DLs &/or LBs hit Sellers in the backfield and still can’t tackle him.

BrandonRink® 12:59 Clemson edge rushers got upfield and Sellers stepped up and evaded the Parker diving attempt. No one there at the second level could contain him after that.

BrandonRink® 12:57 Sellers evades tackles again, and this time he goes 25 yards to the end zone.

BrandonRink® 12:56 Two plays and South Carolina eases to the Clemson 37. 3rd and 2 for SC, and they convert on the run to the Clemson 25.

BrandonRink® 12:49 Clemson 7, SC 0, 12:07 2nd. Clemson went 57 yards in just three plays over 1:25.

BrandonRink® 12:48 Klubnik draw and he eases to the end zone untouched for the 13-yard TD, Tigers on top.

BrandonRink® 12:47 Williams went down after the play and struggled to get to the sidelines. They put up the injury tent but he wouldn't enter.

BrandonRink® 12:46 Another big pass play, this time to Antonio Williams, has Clemson down to the 17.

BrandonRink® 12:45 3rd and 18 for SC, the pass gets them some room but falls well short of a conversion. Gamecocks punt out of their endzone, Clemson ball at its 42.

BrandonRink® 12:40 Big TFL for Brown/Woodaz to start the Gamecocks drive and send them back to the 4 for 2nd and 17 to start the 2nd quarter. No score so far. 5.8 yards per play for SC, 7.2 for Clemson, but Tigers are 1/4 on 3rd/4th down and SC is -1 in TO margin.

tigered1® 12:39 So predictable. For gosh sake , can’t we do something that everyone in the stadium isn’t expecting. He should have gone over the right side anyway. That was bad for sure.

