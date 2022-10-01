|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. NC State
|2022 Oct 1, Sat 19:07-
SATURDAY, OCT. 1 • 7:30 P.M. ET (ACCN)
Memorial Stadium • CLEMSON, SC
BrandonRink®
23:19
Final: No. 5 Clemson 30, No. 10 NC State 20. The Tigers extend their nation-leading home winning streak and longest active winning streak nationally.
BrandonRink®
23:18
Onside kick attempt goes out of bounds. Clemson takes over at the NC State 43.
BrandonRink®
23:17
Leary runs in the 4-yard TD. 30-20 Tigers now your score, 53 seconds left.
BrandonRink®
23:15
Sherrod Covil was down after the play but walks off on his own.
BrandonRink®
23:08
Uiagalelei bootleg goes nine yards for the score. 3:04 to go and Clemson goes up 30-13. He leads the Tiger with 73 rushing yards and two TDs.
BrandonRink®
23:00
Mafah slips a tackle on the third down draw and gets first and goal for the Tigers. Clock under 4 minutes now.
BrandonRink®
22:58
Targeting ejection is called on NC State's Derrek Pitts.
BrandonRink®
22:56
Targeting review now on an NC State hit.
BrandonRink®
22:52
4th and 13 at the Clemson 39 and NC State has to go for it with time ticking down here...Death Valley gets loud and the snap is too early for Leary and Clemson takes over at its 42.
BrandonRink®
22:48
Jeremiah Trotter slow to get up but goes off on his own power.
BrandonRink®
22:42
Pass to Shipley is short of the sticks on third down and sets up a punt. Swanson pins one at the NC State 16. 10:08 to go, 23-13 Clemson.
djsveven
22:38
This young secondary has grown up in a big way!!!!!
And btw Wes is calling a great game!!!
BrandonRink®
22:35
Myles Murphy and Tyler Davis combine for the sack to drive NC State back and Nate Wiggins breaks up the third down pass to force a punt.
BrandonRink®
22:29
NC State has to use a timeout out of the break.
BrandonRink®
22:27
Potter back on for the 44-yarder and it is good. 23-13 Tigers, 14:16 to go.
BrandonRink®
22:26
Pressbox shaking a bit as the crowd is charged up out of the 4th quarter video.
BrandonRink®
22:22
We head to the fourth quarter with Clemson facing 3rd and 11 at the NC State 28. 20-13 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
22:20
Big third down conversion pass to Antonio Williams and Clemson is down to the NC State 27.
BrandonRink®
22:18
Pass deflects into Toriano Pride's arms and Clemson takes over at its 48. First career pick for Pride.
BrandonRink®
22:14
Parks is helped off by teammates.
BrandonRink®
22:14
Clemson answers with a 3-and-out. Walker Parks down after the play.
BrandonRink®
22:11
Orhorhoro with the big pressure on third down to force the NC State punt.
BrandonRink®
22:09
Uiagalelei's third down keeper goes nowhere and Potter is back out...46-yarder is no good, first miss of the year.
BrandonRink®
22:01
3rd and 10 at the Clemson 32...Leary's throw is incomplete over the middle. NC State kicker on for the 49-yard attempt and it is good. 20-13 Clemson, 9:06 3rd.
BrandonRink®
21:56
Mickens is up and jogging off.
BrandonRink®
21:56
Nate Wiggins nearly gets the PBU but the pass connects for the conversion. RJ Mickens is down after the hit.
BrandonRink®
21:50
Uiagalelei's TD pass to Briningstool makes it 20-10 Tigers with 13:36 to go in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
21:47
DJ Uiagalelei keeper to the NC State 3 has the Tigers set up with first and goal.
BrandonRink®
21:43
Clemson's pressure all over Leary to start the half and forces the 3-and-out.
BrandonRink®
21:20
Half: No. 5 Clemson 13, No. 10 NC State 10.
BrandonRink®
21:18
Clemson 13, NC State 10, :31 2nd qtr. Clemson has 181 yards to NC State's 128 as we near the half.
BrandonRink®
21:17
Uiagalelei keeper punches in the score and Clemson takes the lead back.
BrandonRink®
21:15
...and the call is that Shipley is down before the GL. 1st and goal with 35 secs left in the half.
BrandonRink®
21:13
The play will be reviewed, however, on if he might be short of the GL.
BrandonRink®
21:13
Uiagalelei connects with Will Shipley for the TD.
BrandonRink®
21:10
NC State calls a timeout after Clemson nears midfield on two plays. 1:33 to go in the half. Uiagalelei has completed 10/14 for 91 yards so far tonight.
BrandonRink®
21:05
1:51 2nd: NC State 10, Clemson 6. Leary is 12-for-15 for 91 yards passing.
BrandonRink®
21:03
Leary throws it over the top of the Clemson defense for the 2-yard TD and NC State takes its first lead.
BrandonRink®
21:02
Mickens called for pass interference to extend the NC State drive. Down to the Clemson 9.
BrandonRink®
21:01
Short completion sets up 3rd and 8 at the Clemson 23...catch being reviewed and it stands.
BrandonRink®
20:59
Leary connects with Thomas on the rollout and down to the Clemson 25 with under 4 to go in the first half.
BrandonRink®
20:57
Andrew Mukuba is ejected for targeting.
BrandonRink®
20:55
Targeting is being reviewed now after the last hits.
