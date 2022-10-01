CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Malcolm Greene and Bryan Bresee were announced as out for the game against NC State.
Clemson announces players out for NC State game
by - 2022 Oct 1, Sat 18:09

Clemson announced the full list of players out for the NC State game off from this week's depth chart, which is two regular contributors from the defense.

Malcolm Greene is one from the secondary, who posted two tackles and his first interception of the season vs. Louisiana Tech.

Bryan Bresee had already been reported as out shortly before the full list due to a non-football medical issue.

Not on the list is safety and freshman All-American Andrew Mukuba, who had missed the last two games. Sheridan Jones was not listed as unavailable but he was not suited up pregame.

