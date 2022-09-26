No. 5 Clemson v. No. 10 NC State depth charts comparison

No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State on Saturday night under the lights.

The Wolfpack (4-0) and Tigers (4-0) are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC in a key divisional clash.

NC State came out on top, 27-21, in double overtime last year in Raleigh, and they bring back a number of players from that group, including 18 upperclassmen starters or co-starters on offense and defense.

The main questions for Clemson will be on defense, where the Tigers will hope to have three players on the depth chart back this week who missed the weekend in Winston-Salem (Andrew Mukuba, Malcolm Greene, Sheridan Jones) plus defensive tackle Tré Williams and defensive end Xavier Thomas (yet to play this season).

Check out how they size up below: