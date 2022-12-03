|
Live from Charlotte: Clemson vs. North Carolina
|2022 Dec 3, Sat 19:19-
SATURDAY, DEC. 3 • 8:00 P.M. ET
Bank of America Stadium • CHARLOTTE, NC
TELEVISION: ABC
20:58
I’ve been screaming it since last year. Welcome aboard.
BrandonRink®
20:57
:35 1st: Clemson 14, UNC 7. 8.5 yards per play, two TDs in drives led by Cade Klubnik so far.
CladInOrange
20:56
Enough is enough with DJ - the future is now with Cade - I expect to win tonight but losing tonight with Cade will be much easier to take as long as we are working toward the future with Cade
OneJedi®
20:56
Still think DJ was NOT the problem?! Dabo, what took you so #### long?! Game. On.
BrandonRink®
20:55
Mafah punches in the score right after and Clemson is on top just like that.
BrandonRink®
20:54
Pass from Mafah to Klubnik goes 19 yards and sets up first and goal.
BrandonRink®
20:53
Handoff issues for UNC and Clemson recovers the fumble at the UNC 23.
RMC123
20:51
Hey just think, it only took ####### and his cheap staff 2 weeks to figure #### out.
Spiller, Pearman, the DA on OL all need to go!!
If you or yours don’t know this pull for the chickens, we don’t need you!!!
DavidHood®
20:51
Clemson with the TD on a gorgeous dime to Allen in the corner of the endzone. Klubnik waited for Allen to break open. That was a thing of beauty
BrandonRink®
20:50
Clemson brings in the big guys on second down and Klubnik drops a TD pass into Davis Allen at the back of the end zone. The Tigers tie it up at 7, 1:41 1st. Drive goes 71 yards in nine plays over 4:17.
CU1976
20:49
What a difference in the offense as far as moving it down field.
BrandonRink®
20:48
Shipley is called short at the half yard line. First and goal now.
DavidHood®
20:48
Great drive. Different energy with the kid in there. Now let's see him do it again
BrandonRink®
20:47
Klubnik's toss to Will Shipley goes six yards and it's called a TD. Play is under review now for if he was short of the goalline.
BrandonRink®
20:43
And Klubnik's first pass goes for a first down.
RMC123
20:42
So I’m gonna get kicked off but don’t give a ####! If ####### dabo thinks his staff is in place he’s as dumb as my chickens. The players can only do what they’re taught to do and that starts with the coordinators, Streeter and Goodwin have no business being position coaches much less coordinators but ####### Dabo has them there. Of course he saved 2 million downgrading but that’s up for your ####### evaluation. He thinks he’s gonna get Sabina job but UA is not going to even offer because of the way he operates. He will continue every year to win 7-8 conference games and be in line for the chick-fil-a bowl.
MAJOR!!! MAJOR changes are needed and if crybaby dosent have the nutz to make them then he needs to be changed too. All you, it OK fans need to get the #### out of town and become gamecocks. That’s who says it’s OK
Tiger net, if you have the balls to post this I’ll be impressed
MAJOR!!! MAJOR changes are needed and if crybaby dosent have the nutz to make them then he needs to be changed too. All you, it OK fans need to get the #### out of town and become gamecocks. That’s who says it’s OK
Tiger net, if you have the balls to post this I’ll be impressed
BrandonRink®
20:42
Now entering the game for Clemson: QB Cade Klubnik.
BrandonRink®
20:38
KJ Henry with the pressure and hit on Drake Maye and UNC has to punt.
BrandonRink®
20:35
Six plays, 12 yards and two punts for the Clemson offense. Cade Klubnik throwing on the sidelines now.
OneJedi®
20:32
Dabo refuses to do the logical because his ego has grown larger than his salary. Which is ridiculously huge. Mac Brown is about to lay a snack down on us we haven’t seen in many years. Dabo is too proud to admit DJ is a bust and will ride him until the program is garbage. Cheerleaders, do what you do. Boosters, pull the money until the #### is fixed. I refuse to spend anymore money until major changes are made. #1. A real offensive coordinator. #2. A real defensive coordinator. #3. A QB that can make the EASY throws. The gimmes. #4. Player development instead of regression.
Mark my words. We. Lose. Big. Tonight. I am embarrassed and angry beyond belief.
Mark my words. We. Lose. Big. Tonight. I am embarrassed and angry beyond belief.
BrandonRink®
20:26
Maye punches in the 3-yard TD and UNC takes the lead after an 11-play, 78-yard drive over 5:13. 7-0 Heels, 8:50 1st. He was 5-6 for 47 yards and rushed for 18 yards.
BrandonRink®
20:23
UNC driving methodically down the field on Clemson and now in the red zone.
BrandonRink®
20:18
Two throws are off from DJ Uiagalelei on drive one and it's a three-and-out. UNC starts their first possession from their 22.
BrandonRink®
20:17
Adam Randall, Joseph Ngata and Antonio Williams are your WR starters.
BrandonRink®
20:14
UNC wins the toss and defers to the second half. Clemson will get the ball to start out here.
BrandonRink®
20:13
Pressbox is on the UNC side but the Tar Heel contingent is pretty loud early here.
BrandonRink®
20:12
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN that he wanted DJ Uiagalelei to "be who he is" and "play with no regrets."
tgrfan42069
20:02
Renfrowismyboy
20:00
It's a shame we don't have an offense to take advantage of those two guys being out
