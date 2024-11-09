|
Live from Blacksburg: No. 17 Clemson at Virginia Tech
WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 9 • 3:30 P.M. ET ODDS: Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 23-12-1 • HOME: : Clemson leads series, 9-6-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 10-4 • NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 4-2 • LAST MEETING: Dec. 5, 2020 (45-10, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 6 A win on Saturday would give Clemson at least six wins in conference play for the 14th time in Dabo Swinney's 16 full seasons. Clemson is 8-2 all-time at Lane Stadium, and its .800 winning percentage there is tied for the highest of any opponent that has played at least five games in the venue since it opened in 1965.
WHERE: LANE STADIUM (65,632) • BLACKSBURG, VA.
TELEVISION:ESPN (Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 161 or 194
Offensive line getting hammered
Can’t or won’t throw downfield
Defense not playing elite
Will probably lose again because Mediocre is now the Standard.
