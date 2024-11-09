Live from Blacksburg: No. 17 Clemson at Virginia Tech

WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 9 • 3:30 P.M. ET

WHERE: LANE STADIUM (65,632) • BLACKSBURG, VA.

TELEVISION:ESPN (Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 161 or 194 ODDS: Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 23-12-1 • HOME: : Clemson leads series, 9-6-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 10-4 • NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 4-2 • LAST MEETING: Dec. 5, 2020 (45-10, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 6

A win on Saturday would give Clemson at least six wins in conference play for the 14th time in Dabo Swinney's 16 full seasons. Clemson is 8-2 all-time at Lane Stadium, and its .800 winning percentage there is tied for the highest of any opponent that has played at least five games in the venue since it opened in 1965.

BrandonRink® 20:09 Final: Clemson 24, Virginia Tech 14. The Tigers return to action in closing out the regular-season road trips at Pitt next Saturday (noon/ESPN).

BrandonRink® 20:05 Clemson recovers the onside kick. 1:41 to run out now.

BrandonRink® 20:03 Schlee scrambles around and hits a 14-yard TD pass. Cuts the Clemson lead to 24-14, 1:43 to go.

BrandonRink® 19:49 Clemson brings its FG team again for the 34-yarder...it is good for Hauser this time. 24-7 Tigers, 5:10 4th.

BrandonRink® 19:47 Applause for Gabe Williams as he is lifted into the ambulance. Looks to be a cast on his left leg.

BrandonRink® 19:44 Lengthy stop in play after a Hokies player has remained down for several minutes. They have brought an ambulance on the field now.

BrandonRink® 19:38 Mickens with the interception at the VT 20.

BrandonRink® 19:38 Klubnik keeps it and he's brought down just short. Swanson pins the Hokies to the 10 with 6:11 to go.

BrandonRink® 19:33 Facing 3rd and 5 at its 34, Clemson calls a timeout with 7 to go in the game, up 21-7.

BrandonRink® 19:25 After a lengthy review, Schlee is called short and Clemson takes over the ball with 11:26 to go.

BrandonRink® 19:21 Facing 4th and 3, VT has to go for it after a dropped pass that would've been a conversion. Schlee scrambles and dives for the conversion.

BrandonRink® 19:19 Collin Schlee in for VT at QB.

BrandonRink® 19:15 13:08 4th: Clemson 21, VT 7. That's Klubnik's third passing TD of the game. 93-yard drive in 10 plays over 5:45 for the Tigers.

BrandonRink® 19:13 Briningstool powers into the endzone and Clemson takes a two-score lead.

BrandonRink® 19:12 Klubnik connects with Briningstool for the third down conversion to the VT 12.

BrandonRink® 19:07 On to the 4th quarter, Clemson leads 14-7 with the ball in 2nd and 5 at the VT 35.

BrandonRink® 19:05 Antonio Williams fights off the defender in coverage and pulls down the big third down conversion. Klubnik keeper has the Tigers near midfield now.

BrandonRink® 19:03 Hampton picks off the pass on a second straight throw his way and the Tigers take over at their 7.

BrandonRink® 19:02 Big VT passing play for 30 yards to the Clemson 37.

BrandonRink® 18:59 Klubnik with the fade to Wesco but he doesn't find the ball before it hits the dirt. VT ball at its 30, 4:51 3rd, 14-7 Tigers.

BrandonRink® 18:56 Sammy Brown with the third down sack. Five tackles, 2.5 for loss for the star freshman.

RememberTheDanny 18:52 Now THAT had to be the most brilliant Time Out play call in history.

BrandonRink® 18:49 Klubnik with amazing recovery on the near-sack and he finds a wide-open TJ Moore for the 41-yard TD, Clemson leads 14-7 7:34 3rd. Lane Stadium goes quiet.

BrandonRink® 18:47 Clemson timeout facing 3rd and 7 at the VT 41.

BrandonRink® 18:46 VT blitzer comes free and strips Klubnik, but he's saved by a recovery from center Ryan Linthicum.

BrandonRink® 18:42 VT forced to punt out of its endzone and Clemson takes over at the VT 45.

BrandonRink® 18:38 Make that the 14.

BrandonRink® 18:37 Taunting call works out for Clemson after the holding call. VT ball at its 10.

ClemsonFan322 18:37 Holy #### the offense finally did something

BrandonRink® 18:35 An 8-play, 75-yard drive in 3:35 for the Tigers. Klubnik evens up his TDs and INTs for the day with 10 completions in 23 throws for 111 yards.

BrandonRink® 18:33 Klubnik drops in to Cole Turner and Turner holds on for the physical catch through the coverage, also gets a taunting flag. Tied at 7, 11:25 3rd.

BrandonRink® 18:31 Scramble play and Wesco drops the pass from Klubnik, but Klubnik recovers with the designed run up the middle for the first down.

BrandonRink® 18:29 Wesco got an earful after the one incompletion from both Swinney and Grisham. Klubnik keeper keeps the drive going to the 50.

FLTiger02 18:08 Leo is right, not even fun to watch anymore. First time my daughter has asked to watch Bluey instead of the Tigers. Cartoon dog it is, hopefully this cartoon team can turn it around. I’ll check the box score later.

BrandonRink® 18:04 HALF: Virginia Tech 7, Clemson 0. Second first half for the Tigers this season without a score, joining the UGA opener. Just seven points in the first half over the last two games.

CUTIGERS2002® 18:03 FYI - Tnet, yall need to run your clock back an hour.

tgrtrdr® 18:01 It seems that this team has quit on the coaches and the coaches have given up on the season. Time for some big changes.

BrandonRink® 18:00 Klubnik's third down pass is way off after a second-down drop from Mafah. :47 seconds left in the half, VT ball at its 16.

BrandonRink® 17:57 VT goes with the trick play out of the break and TJ Parker blows it up for a big loss, and the Hokies' drive stalls. VT 55-yard FG attempt is off. Clemson ball at its 38 with 1:07 to go in the half.

AC Leo 17:55 I think I'm going to stop watching Clemson football for the season. This is getting ridiculous. It's no longer enjoyable to watch this team.

wsb38 17:54 I have been a tiger fan since the 70's and I our time is up. Dabo maybe done. We may not win another game this year sad to say.

FLTiger02 17:53 Defense soft, offense inept, such a mediocre team. Feels like a Tommy West team.

ClemsonFan322 17:51 Maybe it time to let Dabo go….

Jtigger 17:50 Watching;

Offensive line getting hammered

Can’t or won’t throw downfield

Defense not playing elite

Will probably lose again because Mediocre is now the Standard.

BrandonRink® 17:50 Blitz doesn't come home and Drones gets the dump-off pass to Tuten for 22 yards to the Clemson 28.

BrandonRink® 17:48 Lukus with back-to-back penalties and the Hokies are at midfield with 2:40 to go in the half. VT receiver Stephen Gosnell down after the play.

BrandonRink® 17:46 Klubnik with the surprise punt that doesn't go far. VT takes over at their 25.

