Klubnik says Tigers have joy and energy and a new attitude

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Joy and energy are not two words that have been heard around the football facility the past few seasons, but quarterback Cade Klubnik says there is something a little different brewing in Clemson. On offense, Klubnik is the starter, the wide receivers appear to be healthy finally, and the offensive line has made significant progress. Add in a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley and a new scheme that has everyone smiling, and you have a different attitude. It’s a “going for it all” attitude. "I would say our mindset and our determination this year-- I think that we have an energy and a joy for the game that I haven't seen since I've been here,” Klubnik said. “I think that our love for each other. I think the mindset that we have going this year it’s incredible. The determination and the ‘want to’ that every single player on the team has this year. We're going for it all, and we're ready. We've had a heck of an offseason. Every day we come out here, and there's nobody slugging around-- it's high energy. Lots of joy going around. It's fun." Practices were intense and competitive during fall camp, and there were a few fisticuffs when the Win and Oklahoma drills began. But Klubnik says this is a team that genuinely likes each other and pulls for each other. "I think it's just kind of fused in throughout the offseason, not really one specific moment, but starting in the spring. I think the summer was huge for us,” Klubnik said. “Like I've said before, this summer was big for us. I mean, it's probably one of the best off-seasons I've ever been a part of. The way that I saw a bunch of guys grow. Leaders kind of step up in places that we didn't have before. Energy, the mindset, the confidence that we bring. It's been really good." New leaders are stepping forward, including Klubnik. The sophomore from Texas is no wallflower but as the backup to DJ Uiagalelei last season didn’t have the opportunity to lead. Now that the offense – and, in many ways, the team – belongs to him, he can evolve into the leader the program needs. That is something he has been working on since last December. “I feel great. I feel like I've always kind of been a natural leader, and just being able to command the team and push guys in places they hadn't been pushed before,” Klubnik said. “It's been incredible. It's been a huge honor. It's just so fun. I feel like I'm just me out there playing again-- high energy. A high-energy guy with lots of confidence that loves the game. Getting to bring other guys along with me, and so many guys that are pushing me and making me better. We've got so many leaders on this offense and on this defense that are making me better every single day, and they're a joy to be around."

