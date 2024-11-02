Klubnik: “I can make every single one of those throws that I want to make”

Ariana Pensy

CLEMSON - The difference in junior quarterback Cade Klubnik from last season to this year is quite remarkable. While Klubnik and the offense had their struggles in the season opener, they have been strong since and have a 6-1 record going into November. “I feel like I’m a completely different player just because of the preparation and the guys around me and just guys trusting me and my work ethic and just kind of putting my nose in the ground and going to work, and it’s really fun,” Klubnik said. “I feel like I’ve put the work in and that we’ve put the work in all together that I feel like I can make really any throw, and you have to have that mindset when you’re a quarterback on the field because if you’re stepping on the field and second guessing in a split-second decision whether or not you can make that throw or not, I think that’s where guys get dropped below other guys and other guys can step up. So, when I step on the field, I just want to be a guy that I feel like I can go trigger anything. I’m not afraid to make a throw. "So, just the confidence that I feel, the confidence that I’ve built (in) myself in the last year, I can make every single one of those throws that I want to make, and if I do miss one, why did I miss it? There’s always a reason to it. Maybe I didn’t get really into my backside enough, or I was too over the top or whatever it is, and knowing that I can fix that, come back and work on it the next day, and then go get better from that.” When the Tigers face Louisville on Saturday (7:30 p.m. / ESPN), it will arguably be their toughest opponent since playing Georgia in the opener. The Cardinals were once No. 15 in the AP Poll before they had back-to-back losses against Notre Dame and SMU. Their defense will challenge the Tigers as they are one of the more aggressive defenses in the conference. “We’ve definitely faced a couple teams like them this year in terms of their scheme and a little bit more aggressive defenses and (a) little bit more blitz and a little bit more man coverage and just wanting to kind of get up in our receivers’ faces and play press coverage a little bit more. So, every team is different, and that’s why we kind of lean on the coaches to prepare us and get us ready for that opponent and have a good plan for him,” Klubnik said. “But, I think that our coaches will do a great job putting together a great plan, and I think that something that (we’re) always ready for is getting ready for any kind of defense. "That’s something that we’re ready for, and our defense does (kind) of does everything. They can go up and play press-man or they can kind of play more off. So, we’ll be prepared for any kind of defense.” Besides being one of the most important matchups of the season for the Tigers, it is important for another reason—the induction of Clemson legends into the 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame. Among the nine members in this class is former Clemson quarterback and current quarterbacks coach Tajh Boyd, with whom Klubnik has spent a lot of time during his three years as a Tiger. “You just sit with somebody like that everyday, and you’re eating a meal together everyday, and you’re sitting in a room together, and you’re going to practice for two and a half hours together,” Klubnik said. “There’s just so many, so many little little things, and we’re just, I feel like we’re always on the same page with stuff and the way we’re seeing things and whether it’s footwork or mechanics, but also just seeing the game and stuff. So, it’s really fun to have him, and it’s great.”

