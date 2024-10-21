Instate DB Kentavion Anderson laying foundation for Clemson relationship

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Dorman’s Kentavion Anderson grew up supporting the Tigers. Now, it appears Clemson is a fan of his. Hailing from Roebuck, South Carolina, the young safety is an hour's drive from Tigertown. He’s been to plenty of games and is familiar with the program. All it took was one email of film to put the Dorman product on the Tigers’ radar. One hour later, Anderson had the golden ticket - an invitation to the Virginia game. Going to the game as a fan can be one thing, but taking in the experience from another angle is entirely different. Anderson was ready for this shift but still was blown away by what he saw. “The experience was great,” Anderson said. “I mean, probably the best I've been to just them having us in the locker room to them running down The Hill and us standing right there. All the players are just standing right there. I think that was amazing.” It wasn’t just the gameday experience that impressed the 2026 defender. He was impressed by what was taking place beyond the field. “They are very serious about creating a player into a better man, and that's something I look for in a school,” Anderson told TigerNet. “I don't want just to go to play football. I want to become a better man. So just like being around them and seeing how they treat people and care for the game at the same time and making these people well, making these players better human beings is a very good thing.” Anderson’s relationship with Clemson appears just to be getting started, but it looks like he’s left a great first impression with Wes Goodwin. The two got to chat on gameday, and Goodwin left Anderson with words of encouragement. In moments like those, the junior remembers looking up to Clemson as a child, and now having conversations about his game with the defensive coordinator was surreal. “I had a conversation with Coach Wes (Goodwin),” Anderson said. "He told me to keep doing great things, and they were going to build a bond with me. I take that to heart because I always looked at Clemson as right down the street. I always looked at the school as a top school for my recruiting, and just for a coach to tell me that I'm doing good on the field and keep improving, that felt great.” Anderson hopes the Clemson faithful come to know him as a versatile defender. At Dorman, he plays not just safety but also reps at linebacker. Having offers from programs like South Carolina and West Virginia, the Dorman product’s unique ability is starting to gain national attention. When it comes to the Tigers, they haven’t extended an offer to him just yet. For Anderson, Clemson was one of his dream schools growing up. An offer would mean a lot to not only him but also the teachers back home who are rooting for his success. “That'd be amazing,” Anderson said. “I've been to a lot of Clemson games when I was younger. Clemson was one of those dream schools from just my elementary school teachers going there and all that. I was brought up in the Clemson territory so it would be amazing. All my elementary school teachers and middle school teachers are waiting for that offer. So that'd be amazing.”

