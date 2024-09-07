Instant Analysis: Clemson's record night overwhelms App State

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - It sounds like a broken record, but Clemson’s home opener made history. The Tigers landed one punch after another, putting on a first-half show that led to a 66-20 win over Appalachian State. Following the win, both squads move to 1-1 on the year, with the Tigers building plenty of momentum heading into the bye. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: It took one half for Cade Klubnik to have one of the best performances in Clemson history for any quarterback. In one half, Klubnik went 24-26 for a career-high 378 yards and seven total touchdowns. The junior was in complete command from the beginning, finding freshman Bryant Wesco for a 76-yard completion on the game's third play. Klubnik didn’t look back, scoring on eight straight drives against the Mountaineers. His performance against Georgia was shaky from the start. His outing against App State was as close to perfect as you can get. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Clemson was missing two things heading into the home opener - a recorded touchdown and a sack. Defensively, Stephiylan Green took care of business, logging the Tigers' first sack of the year. Green finished with three tackles (two for loss) and Clemson’s lone sack on the evening. It wasn’t a perfect night for the Tiger defense, but Green certainly shined in his role Saturday night. STAT OF THE GAME: What record should we choose from? Three plays in, it appeared Clemson had set some history that had been tough to replicate. Klubnik’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Wesco was the longest play from scrimmage since 2020. It only took two drives for that record to be obliterated. Phil Mafah ran that record out of the stadium, bursting through the middle of the field for 83 yards and a score. Speaking of records, Clemson set one for the most points in the first quarter in program history. It ties the school record for most points in any quarter. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: Eight straight scoring drives were good enough for an all-time night for Clemson’s offense. The Tigers did whatever it pleased, throwing the ball across the field and running between the tackles for significant gains. Not only did the Tigers set a record for the most yards in a half, but also for the most points scored in the first quarter. That 35-point total also tied the record for points scored in any quarter. Clemson’s offense certainly fizzled out early against Georgia. One week later, it shined brighter than ever in recent memory. NEXT UP: Clemson enters the third week of the season with an early break. The Tigers will have a bye before welcoming North Carolina State to Death Valley on September 21st.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now