Instant Analysis: Clemson does just enough to hold off FSU

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

TALLAHASSEE - In a house built by Bobby Bowden, Clemson’s 29-13 victory over FSU gives Dabo Swinney the torch as the winningest coach in ACC history. Clemson moves to 4-1 (3-0 ACC) on the year, taking the first win within the Tigers’ two-game road trip. It wasn’t the sexy win like the three in September held, but an effective win on the road was enough to put away a feisty Seminole effort. Here’s what we learned. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: It wasn’t a pretty night for Clemson’s offense by any stretch. However, when the Tigers needed someone to make a play, Cade Klubnik answered the call. Klubnik’s road woes were on display in 2023, with the sophomore unable to shake uneasiness within the pocket at the time. In Tallahassee, his efforts displayed improvement once again. The junior was relatively poised inside the pocket, making several key throws in the first half that gave Clemson a needed cushion. He also displayed an added arsenal within his game using his legs. Klubnik ran for 57 yards on the evening, extending several drives with his elusiveness. The junior also threw for over 250 yards with two touchdowns. The constant aerial assault in September wasn’t as consistent, but the plays made were needed at the right time. Phil Mafah also deserves an honorable mention, picking up plenty of steam as the game went along and finishing with 153 yards on the night. When the Clemson offense appeared to have its worst second half since the Georgia game, Mafah’s efforts were enough to prevent any Seminole momentum from rising. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Avieon Terrell was everywhere on the field in Tallahassee. Terrell had a pick in the first half on Brock Glenn and recorded several tackles in the backfield. Overall, the sophomore had five tackles, 1.5 of which went for a loss. Against Stanford, he was tasked with putting Ayomanor on an island. Today, he ensured the Florida State offense encountered choppy waters. STAT OF THE GAME: In a game without much flash after the first 15 minutes, quarter one for the Tigers made all the difference. Clemson outscored Florida State 17-0 in the first quarter, putting considerable distance between ACC foes. With the Seminole offense struggling to find consistency in 2024, an early hole was the last thing Brock Glenn’s unit needed. The Tigers only scored 12 points the rest of the way, but its beginning efforts were enough to pull away on the road. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: Klubnik’s deep shot to Antonio Williams was Clemson’s most explosive play of the night, putting FSU away early. It wasn’t a night of flashy plays in rapid fashion, but the offense still showed it is plenty capable of putting together magic when needed. Later, it appeared Florida State was beginning to put together its own brand of sauce, but an errant snap soured that taste. Glenn dived on the football, and the play splattered any chance of second-half momentum for the Seminoles. Then came the fourth quarter. The Seminoles lined up down 15 on its own 46, needing something to stay alive. Glenn had the answer. He evaded a pursuing Peter Woods and several Clemson defenders to keep Florida State alive. Despite the lack of points on the box score, FSU’s backup had a serviceable evening against Wes Goodwin’s defense. Glenn’s heroics continued with another touchdown throw, but a failed two-point attempt kept the Seminoles from making it a one-score contest. Florida State appeared to be turning a corner, but Phil Mafah had different plans. Mafah raced inside the red zone, giving Clemson another three points. It was enough to make it a 16-point contest and out of reach for the Seminoles. NEXT UP: Clemson will look to successfully complete its two-game road trip, facing off against Dave Clawson and Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now