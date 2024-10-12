Instant Analysis: Clemson closes road trip with Wake Forest blowout

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

WINSTON SALEM - Wake Forest won the first-quarter battle, but the Tigers won the war. Clemson closed a two-game road trip on an emphatic note, 49-14, blowing out Wake Forest to make it five wins in a row. The Demon Deacons appeared to give the Tigers an early scare, but the 28-point second quarter made the difference. Here’s what we learned. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Cade Klubnik continues to rise as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC. Klubnik completed over 75 percent of his passes, throwing for three touchdowns on the afternoon. In his last five starts, the junior has accounted for 21 total touchdowns, becoming the star that the Tigers recruited him to be. His road performances in 2023 left much to be desired. In his first two-game road trip of the season, Klubnik has been tested but has passed with flying colors. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kylon Griffin’s stats may not blow the box score out of the water, but his impact certainly does. Griffin answered the call when the Tigers needed it most, picking off Hank Bachmeier amid a 7-7 tie early in the second. The young defensive back might’ve gotten six out of it, too, if not for a battle with the turf monster. His counterpart in the secondary, Khalil Barnes, followed Griffin’s act, snagging an interception of his own on the ensuing drive. It all culminated in a 28-point quarter for the Tigers, as Clemson pulled away for the road win. STAT OF THE GAME: The Tigers went on six straight scoring drives against the Demon Deacons, putting together 42 points in that stretch. In that monstrous sequence, the Garrett Riley offense unloaded the bag of tricks, including a jumbo package touchdown and a double pass courtesy of Antonio Williams. What was once an early scare for the Tigers became an emphatic way to close out a two-week road trip. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: Wake Forest appeared to be in for another close fight with the Tigers. Clemson had different plans. Six straight touchdown drives, along with multiple interceptions, became the difference on the road. The most crucial moment of the day, which kicked off a multitude of strikes, had to be early in the second, with the game's outcome resting on Klubnik’s shoulders. On 3rd and seven, Klubnik rolled to his right and found Troy Stellato for a 19-yard completion. In a consecutive third-down situation, he found Williams for a strike by the left pylon for the day's first touchdown. Barnes and Griffin came up with crucial picks from there, and the Tigers never looked back. The first quarter has been where Clemson routinely made its mark in the first four wins of the season. On the road in Winston-Salem, a temporary delay was in order before the Tiger offense truly picked things up. NEXT UP: Clemson returns home to face former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and the Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is at noon on the ACC Network.

