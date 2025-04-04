sports_baseball
Tigers start strong out West, take opener at No. 15 Stanford
Brandon Rink

Clemson softball (29-10, 10-3 ACC) stayed hot after the long ACC trip out West with a 7-5 win at No. 15 Stanford (25-7, 8-5) in game one of the series Friday.

Clemson jumped on top quickly in the first inning with Maddie Moore following up an Alex Brown leadoff walk with a two-run homer to left field. Moore reached double-digits on the season in home runs with the big knock (10).

The Tigers built on the lead in the third by loading up the bases without a hit and scored another run with Aby Vieira hit by a pitch.

In the bottom of the third, Stanford loaded up the bags with two out on Clemson ace right-hander Reese Basinger (12-4), where Kyra Chan got one back for the Cardinal on a single but the runner from second base was thrown out at the plate to end the threat.

The Cardinal chipped away again in the fourth frame with a two-out RBI single from Emily Jones.

In the fifth, Clemson jammed up the bases and Vieira notched another RBI without a hit, with a walk.

With two on and two out in the sixth, Julia Knowler bolstered the lead with her 13th home run of the season for three Tiger runs. Cardinal left-handed starter Zoe Prystaljko (8-3) had gone out of the game and subbed back in to give up the homer.

The Cardinal weren’t done yet, however, led off by a Kylie Chung solo home run and then a River Mahler double scored two more and cut the deficit to two. That chased Basinger from the game in favor of Brooke McCubbin, who stranded two Stanford runners with a strikeout and went on to notch the save with a perfect seventh (3).

Basinger scattered eight hits with all five runs earned and four strikeouts to four walks over 5 2/3 innings.

The loss was a first at home for the Cardinal this season. Returning a place in Stanford where Clemson coach John Rittman won 750 games over 18 seasons, the Tigers notched an 11th win in their last 12 games. Up to No. 18 in the RPI, Clemson has suffered just four losses since February 16.

Clemson returns to action at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday.


