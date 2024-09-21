Instant Analysis: Clemson beats down NC State for first ACC win

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The heat in Death Valley was scorching. The Clemson offense on the field ended up bringing the heat. The Tigers threw plenty of punches against the Wolfpack, with nearly all of them landing. After a 45-point first half, all Dabo Swinney had to do was wait for the clock to expire for the first ACC win of the year, 59-35. Swinney emphasized the Textile Bowl matters, and with the win, the trophy returns to the Upstate. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Cade Klubnik continues to play his best football. The junior quarterback’s duties slightly extended beyond the first half, but one more scoring drive ended his day early once again. He finished with over 200 yards through the air, scoring four total touchdowns. Through his last four and a half quarters of action, Klubnik has accounted for 11 total scores, showing massive improvement from 2023. This Clemson offense keeps on rolling, and Klubnik’s play is a massive reason for this. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: T.J. Parker was a dominant force in the trenches against the Wolfpack. The sophomore end picked up the slack in Peter Woods’ absence, recording two sacks and a forced fumble. Parker also tallied five tackles on the afternoon, two of which went for losses. The Tigers' defense only gave up seven first-half points, putting together a solid outing as the offense quickly put the game out of reach. STAT OF THE GAME: More records were shattered. Just not any moments that the Wolfpack wanted to see. After another stellar offensive half from Clemson, it tied for the most points a Dave Doeren-led team has given up in a half. The last team to accomplish this feat happens to be the Tigers, with Trevor Lawrence and Co. putting up 42 in a half in the 2019 season. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: Klubnik’s 55-yard rushing touchdown sparked another ferocious half from the offense. From there, the team simply refused to look back. In 2023, the Tigers had only three 40-point games. Three games into 2024, they have had two 40-point halves. The offense continued to roll along, putting up nearly 60 points in back-to-back weeks. Another moment that stood out came after the game was already decided. Up 45-7, the Tigers have a fourth and short spot in the red zone. Up by 38, many would cut their losses and take the three points. Swinney had different plans. The offense converted on fourth down and scored a touchdown to Adam Randall shortly after. The history between these programs is evident, and there will no doubt be a soundbite or two on the decision to drive more points on the scoreboard. In a day where Clemson had NC State’s number from the beginning, the “no-mercy” mindset certainly stood out. NEXT UP: Clemson will look to make it three in a row next week against Stanford (2-1, 1-0 ACC). The Cardinal took down Syracuse 26-24 on Friday night. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. next Saturday (ESPN).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now