Inside the Numbers: Clemson's defense takes on capable Longhorn offense

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s defense faces another tough challenge this week when the Tigers travel to Austin to take on Texas and Quinn Ewers. No. 12-seed Clemson and No. 5-seed Texas will play next Saturday in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (EST) on TNT. Texas is currently an 11-point favorite in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Longhorns featured the nation’s No. 18 offense (445.4 yards per game), with quarterback Quinn Ewers leading the way. He has thrown for 2,665 yards (233 for 352, 66.2 percent) with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Backup Arch Manning has played in eight games (61-of-90, 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions). However, Ewers is more of a dropback passer and has 42 attempts for minus-62 rushing yards. Unlike the NFL, in college a sack is counted as negative rushing yardage. Manning is more of a dual threat and has 21 carries for 100 yards. Quintrevion Wisner is the leading rusher (176 carries for 863 yards, 4.9 yards per carry and 71.92 yards per game). Jaydon Blue has carried it 112 times for 564 yards, giving the Longhorns a true two-back tandem. Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond was the big news in the offseason at wide receiver, but he tallied just 33 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Matthew Golden leads Texas with 738 yards on 47 catches, but tight end Gunnar Helms is Ewers’ go-to guy on third down – he has 49 receptions for 611 yards. The Longhorns didn’t exactly meet a who’s-who of top defenses this season. They faced Colorado St. (96th in total defense), Michigan (14th), UTSA (82nd), UL-Monroe (84th), Miss. St. (127th), Oklahoma (21st), Georgia (35th), Vanderbilt (75th), Florida (92nd), Arkansas (67th), Kentucky (45th), and Texas A&M (65th). The Horns cracked 500 yards three times (Colorado St., Miss St. and Florida) and 600 yards once (UTSA). Statistically, Clemson’s defense most aligns with Texas A&M (Clemson is 66th in total defense) and the Horns gained 458 total yards in a balanced attack (240 on the ground and 218 through the air) but scored just 17 points. Statistically, Texas is closer to SMU (Texas is 18th in total offense, SMU 20th; Texas averages 6.25 yards per play and SMU 6.36; Texas averages 445.4 yards per game and SMU 443.1). Clemson’s defense gave up 458 total yards to the Mustangs, but 185 of those yards (and 17 points) were in the fourth quarter. The offense that Clemson played that in some ways resembles Texas (dropback QB who can run but prefers not to) is Louisville. The Cardinals gained just 366 total yards but averaged 6.20 yards per play.

