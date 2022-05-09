Hang out with Clemson legends, help support Dabo's All In Foundation

David Hood by Senior Writer -

There might not be a better way to kick off the summer than to play golf and hang around with several Clemson legends while also helping out a great cause.

Former Clemson All-American basketball player Wayne Buckingham will be hosting the 3rd Annual Clemson Alumni Reunion Golf Tournament Benefit on June 26th. The tournament and other events that have become part of this weekend, help Wayne's organization, W.A.B. Sports, raise money to support local programs in the community as well as provide assistance to or honor a former Clemson athlete. Previous players supported include Sharone Wright (men’s basketball) and Brian Mance (football). The event will also kick off the annual scholarship drive for the Wayne Buckingham Clemson Scholarship Fund.

This year, W.A.B. Sports will be supporting local organizations, including Boy Scout Troop 161 and The Ava Dae Autism Foundation. Additionally, they will be honoring Annie Tribble, Clemson Hall of fame Women's Basketball Coach, and Barbara Kennedy Dixon, the first woman to be inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor. Both of these extraordinary women lost their battle with cancer, and as a way to honor their memory and recognize not only their contributions to Clemson, but also the contributions of all of Clemson's women athletes, donated funds generated through this website will be directed to head coach Dabo Swinney’s All Foundation, which supports breast cancer research.

“Ms. Tribble, that was my mom from home. I had a personal relationship with Annie Tribble, and I had a personal relationship with Ms. Barbara Kennedy,” Buckingham told TigerNet. “ “And they built the study hall over there (Vickery Hall), and those two and Bill D'Andrea were a big part of that. We all learned together. We all worked together and we all studied together. Honoring Annie Tribble, she's a legend around there, along with Barbara Kennedy. This year we were looking to honor women's sports, period. And what better way than to use those two names to honor all women's sports athletes at Clemson, dealing with cancer. And we all have somebody out there who has battled cancer. It just so happened Dabo and his wife, they have their All In Foundation, and it all fell in place this year for us to donate the money out to them and try to help them.”

To register for the event and more information on the golf tournament, please see below:

Fact Sheet on WAB Sports Celebrity Fundraiser Golf Tournament

Event: Third Annual WAB Sports Celebrity Benefit Golf Tournament

Date:Sunday, June 26, 2022 (Registration at 11:30 am, Shotgun Start at 1:00 pm)

Golf Course: Boscobel Country Club, 1221 Summers Drive, Pendleton, SC 29670

Phone: (864) 646-3991

Format: Captain’s Choice format, four-person teams, including one celebrity

Event Benefits: Dabo’s All-In Foundation and its fight against breast cancer

Other Events on the Weekend:

Friday, June 24: Tailgate party at Comfort Inn & Suites in Clemson, SC, begins at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 25: Autograph session, Palmetto Smokehouse & Oyster Bar in Clemson, 2-5 p.m. Followed by Meet & Greet Draft Party, 5-10 p.m.

One Price for All Events: $200.00 per person.

Former Clemson Greats Expected to Attend: Dale Davis, Chris Whitney, Grayson Marshall, Harold Jamison, Tree Rollins, Jeff Bostic, Joe Bostic, Levon Kirkland, Homer Jordan, Michael Dean Perry, Cliff Ellis, Jim Davis and many more.

To Enter a Team: Call (331) 472-9828, or email wabsports@gmail.com