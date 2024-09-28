Halftime Analysis: Turnovers make the difference as Clemson controls first half

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Much like Stanford’s travel was met with missteps, so has the Cardinal defense in preventing a Tiger offense from taking flight. Clemson holds Stanford in check with a 17-7 lead, but Troy Taylor’s unit has shown plenty of fight in the first half. Here’s what we observed. Player of the half: Avieon Terrell and Jeadyn Lukus both slot here because of their efforts in the red zone. Both corners have an interception, coming at the right time as Ashton Daniels looked to put points on the board. Terrell has been put on an island with Elic Ayomanor and has played up to the challenge. Heading into the half, Ayomanor has one catch for five yards when slotted against the sophomore corner. When the defense needed the secondary most, Terrell and Lukus answered the call. Stat of the half: Clemson enters the half with an edge in the turnover battle. The Cardinal offense is right with the Tigers regarding total yardage, mostly coming up with those numbers on the ground. Stanford also controls the clock, holding onto the ball for seven more minutes than Clemson. It hasn’t been a squeaky-clean effort for Clemson’s ball control, with Cade Klubnik tossing an interception as the Tigers were ready to put more points on the board. Despite that, the Tigers enter the half up multiple scores, looking to ice Stanford entering the third quarter. What’s working for Clemson: Clemson is finding ways to create explosive plays, while complementing that on the other side of the ball with turnovers. First, Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz forced a Stanford fumble on the opening snaps of the game. Then, Klubnik’s 35-yard rushing touchdown opened up the game for the Tigers. The junior quarterback also found Bryant Wesco down the field, which set up a field goal. In 2023, turnovers quickly became Clemson’s Achilles heel. Fast forward one season, and it has become an asset for a Tiger defense that hasn’t been perfect. What’s not working for Clemson: The score may indicate that the Tigers' defense is playing quality football, but the stats tell a different story. Clemson gave up 7.5 yards per rush in the first quarter alone, with two Cardinal rushers averaging over eight yards per play. The Cardinal line has been able to drive down the field efficiently, but turnovers have kept Stanford from translating that success into points. What the Tigers need to do to win: Find success on the ground and take care of the football. It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Phil Mafah and the Tiger rushing attack, with the senior tailback holding more attempts than yards with under three minutes to play. Mafah finally found a crease, leading to Clemson’s second touchdown of the half. The offense's rushing numbers aren’t impressive overall, but strides were certainly made as the game progressed. And then there’s control of the turnover battle. Clemson has won it so far, but holding on to that margin will keep a feisty Stanford team at bay.

