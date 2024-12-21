Halftime Analysis: Texas dominating the trenches heading into the locker room

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Over 100,000 roared in Austin as the College Football Playoff kicked off in the Lone Star State. The Texas rushing attack was the loudest voice in the room, taking it to Clemson’s defense for three scores, holding a 28-10 lead at the half. The Tigers appeared to secure momentum with a Hauser field goal to cut the lead to 11, but Quinn Ewers found Gunnar Helm for a 19-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 18 points. A comeback for Clemson looks like a tall task, with the Longhorns strengthening their grip on a bid to Atlanta. Here’s what we learned. Player of the half: Quintrevion Wisner has taken it to the Tigers. Texas’ offense was electrified when the run game clicked at all cylinders this season, and Wisner has provided that spark for the Longhorns. Wisner’s two scores have come off of bruising past Clemson’s front seven, putting on a show for the home crowd in Austin. Stat of the half: Texas is nearly averaging a first down per play. If the scoreboard wasn’t enough of an indicator of the dominant performance, the Longhorn offense has very much put its stamp on Saturday’s playoff action. The Tigers have struggled to find an answer, and have their hands full to try to storm back and steal a playoff victory. What’s working for Clemson: Garrett Riley did a good job of easing his offense into the game, using short mesh concepts and zone patterns to give Cade Klubnik easy looks. The Tigers have lacked explosive plays, so the dink-and-dunk methodology has been effective. Unfortunately for Clemson, the deficit at halftime has forced their hand, taking away some vital looks. Cade Klubnik has played well despite the circumstances, and they will need a heroic performance from him if the Tigers are to find a miraculous comeback. What’s not working for Clemson: In Clemson’s first drive, the offense got it done through the air. Texas got rolling on the ground. The Longhorns have found success within their tandem of backs, with a little Arch Manning sprinkled in. Clemson’s most significant flaw has been defending the run, which has been displayed in the first half. The Longhorns have run for 148 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. The most notable moments have been Jaydon Blue’s 38-yard touchdown, and a run on third and ten on the opening drive set the tone for a distinct advantage in Texas’ favor. What the Tigers need to do to win: Clemson has to stop the run, first and foremost. Like what’s said above, the Tigers' most significant flaw has traveled with them to Austin and has hurt them for multiple scores. On the other side of the ball, Klubnik’s time in the pocket has begun to diminish. The Longhorns front seven has picked things up after the first Clemson drive, forcing more pressure as the clock ticked closer to the half. Klubnik has been sacked twice, and he certainly feels his process is being sped up.

