Halftime Analysis: Payton Page takes flight as Clemson soars with big halftime lead

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The F35s were not the only spectacle taking flight. Just ask Payton Page. The Tigers soared to halftime with a comfortable 35-0 lead over the Citadel. It may look peachy on the scoreboard, but there are certainly things to monitor. Here’s what we observed. Player of the half: Thick. Six. Payton Page made the play of the day in style, leaping into the air for an acrobatic interception and gliding to the end zone for a score. The Tiger defense has certainly had its bumps and bruises facing the Citadel rushing attack, but Page’s moment will go down as the highlight of the day for Goodwin’s unit. BIG MAN. BIG PLAY. 😤@PaytonPage55 with the PICK SIX!!!!



📺 @ClemsonFB x @TheCW_Sports pic.twitter.com/JzE7xjpamQ — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 23, 2024 Stat of the half: The scoreboard may not reflect it, but it hasn’t been entirely doom and gloom for the Citadel. The Bulldogs have more than dominated the time of possession this afternoon, holding a ten-minute advantage in clock management. With a potent South Carolina rushing attack heading to the Upstate in seven days, it certainly is worth noting. What’s working for Clemson: We have written this weekend was a unique opportunity for the Tigers to have a late-season tuneup for the offense. So far in November, Garrett Riley’s unit has posted five scoreless quarters, failing to find a consistent rhythm. Consistency hasn’t been an issue for the Tiger offense today. Entering the half, Clemson nearly has 300 yards of offense, with the ground and aerial attack complementing each other well. Both facets of the offense have over 100 yards, striking a nice balance with the starting lineup before their day concludes as the score continues to get out of hand. What’s not working for Clemson: Entering the locker room, the rush defense has to be at the top of the agenda of what needs to be fixed. The Bulldogs have dominated within time of possession and have put together some quality drives against Wes Goodwin’s defense. With who is coming to town next weekend, shoring up the Bulldog rushing attack needs to see improvement. In the first quarter alone, The Citadel nearly racked 100 yards on the ground but couldn’t cash in on points to give the Tigers something to stress over. What the Tigers need to do to win: The game is in balance, with the Tigers doing more than enough to secure the victory. However, there are areas where Clemson can improve to feel much better about its situation heading into rivalry weekend. As the starters find themselves on the sideline, the youth and depth pieces will be tasked with not letting up on the gas.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now