Halftime analysis: Clemson in close battle with Virginia

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott exchanged pleasantries at midfield. Once the cannon on the hill fired off, it was strictly business. Clemson and Virginia traded blows in the first half, but the Tigers entered the locker room with a 17-10 lead. Here’s what we have witnessed entering the half. Player of the half: When the Clemson offense needed magic, Phil Mafah was able to cast a spell or two. The second quarter became the senior running back’s show, with Mafah pulling several tricks out of his hat to keep Clemson from slipping away. He collected 55 yards on the ground, collecting two touchdowns in short yardage. He also made plays in the pass game, hauling in a 22-yard pass from Cade Klubnik, leading to a tying score. Mafah also gave the Tiger offense, and the nervous crowd, some life as the second quarter raged on. As the Cavaliers continue to stick around, Clemson will need a special performance from their star back to escape a potential upset. Stat of the half: The Tigers have once again found success on third down. Against Wake Forest, it was the catalyst for a blowout. Facing Virginia, it was moving the chains that staved off an inspired effort from Elliott’s unit. Entering the half, the Tigers are 3-5 on third down, doing just enough to keep Virginia at bay. Clemson has collected 13 first downs in total, nearly double the Cavaliers’ seven on the day. In a half that hasn’t had too much separation, conversions, when it counts, will make all the difference. What’s working for Clemson: When in doubt, give Mafah the rock. The Tiger offense has set their own standard of fireworks, and they had trouble lighting the match early. Mafah quickly became that spark. Clemson is averaging 4.6 yards per rush entering the half, doing enough to stay with a talented Virginia squad. As the Tigers look to make it five conference wins in a row, giving their tailback the keys to the offense will be vital. What’s not working for Clemson: Keeping Anthony Colandrea contained has been an issue for the Clemson defense. The Virginia quarterback has made several plays with his arm and legs, giving the Cavaliers a spark on the road. He leads the team in rushing, including a major third-down scramble that set up Elliott’s offense in the red zone and a score that gave UVA a momentary lead. In order to shut down the Cavalier momentum, keeping their quarterback in check will be priority number one. What the Tigers need to do to win: Maintain momentum. The Tigers have begun to string consistent drives following a slow start offensively. After an interception from Klubnik, the Tigers shifted gears and began to feed Phil Mafah, and he delivered with a serving of touchdown scores. Virginia certainly has done enough to give Clemson a scare, but the Tigers will look to gain full control out of halftime.

