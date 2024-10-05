Halftime Analysis: Clemson holding FSU at bay with 23-7 lead

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

TALLAHASSEE - September set a habit of fast starts for Clemson. Shifting to October didn’t cut into that routine. The Tigers opened with a flurry of scores on the road, vaulting their lead to 23-7 at the half. Here’s what we observed. Player of the half: This road trip was circled for various reasons. Seeing if Cade Klubnik’s road struggles were an item of the past was high on the list. His home performances have led many to believe the junior has turned the page on his career. An inspired road performance would sway anyone else still unsure. So far, he’s delivered for the Tigers. Klubnik has accounted for over 200 yards of offense, including two passing touchdowns. He’s had some throws tonight that have been risky, but overall, he’s shown a poise away from home that wasn’t present in his sophomore season. Stat of the half: First-quarter onslaughts have become a promising trait for the Tigers. Since the Georgia loss, Clemson has outscored its opponents 90-0 in the first quarter. Starting quickly has been essential to putting this team in a groove, and on the road, that didn’t change. The Tigers took an early punch from the Seminoles, giving FSU a quick flurry set. Leads like these have given Dabo Swinney’s unit room to work with, and against a Seminole team that has shown some fight, that start was more important than ever. What’s working for Clemson: The Tiger passing game has had its moments tonight. Antonio Williams has been a benefactor of that success, leading the team in catches (3) and yards (84) throughout the half. In a hostile environment, Klubnik has sought his veteran targets to move the chains. Not only that, but Klubnik has led the way on the ground, giving Clemson an extra element on offense. It has been enough to keep the Seminoles in check, and the unit will need some more explosive energy to complete the victory. What’s not working for Clemson: Phil Mafah has continued to struggle to get things rolling early. If not for Klubnik’s legs, the Tiger run game would display some subpar numbers in the box score. Heading into the half, Phil Mafah has only rushed for 41 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Swinney made sure to make it known that the Seminole front seven held plenty of talent, and that statement has remained true for over two quarters. What the Tigers need to do to win: Keep their foot on the gas. Clemson has given itself enough separation to feel good at the half, but Florida State has proven it won’t go away quietly. With a 16-point lead, the Tigers' first true road game has gone relatively well, but they will need a little more juice to give the Seminoles their fifth loss of the season.

