Halftime analysis: Clemson creating separation in Charlotte

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CHARLOTTE - The cold couldn’t temper what was on the line in Charlotte. Clemson certainly raised the temperature in Bank of America Stadium. The Tigers are making a statement in the ACC Championship, taking a 24-7 lead over SMU heading into the locker. With 30 minutes separating them from a playoff spot, Clemson has played some of its best football at the right time. Player of the half: T.J. Parker started the half, but Cade Klubnik certainly finished it. The Clemson quarterback has played his best football at the right time, tossing three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of play. Klubnik got things rolling with a fake on the left side of a quarterback draw, only to pull back and find Bryant Wesco for his first score of the day. The junior signal caller was decisive and made important plays when the Tigers needed them. There have been moments when Klubnik has risen to the occasion, and that first half was a prime example. Stat of the half: The Tigers are winning the turnover margin for the second straight week. Granted, Clemson has absolutely gotten away with some mistakes that SMU has been on the unfortunate end of. A near fumble and interception on one Tiger drive nearly tilted the momentum back in the Mustangs’ favor. Still, Clemson has the margin to look on, and the points that have come with it. In order for the Tigers to reclaim the ACC crown, making SMU pay for their mistakes was crucial. What’s working for Clemson: For the most part, the Tiger passing attack has been successful. Once again, Garrett Riley is putting his trust in his young receivers, and they have delivered. Wesco has scored twice today, and T.J. Moore made a crucial conversion to put Clemson up 14 early. Klubnik has identified his winners on the boundary, and his freshman wideouts have proven capable against the Mustangs’ secondary. What’s not working for Clemson: There have been times when SMU has played their brand of football, and that speed has been tough for the Tigers to match. Wes Goodwin’s defense has been at its best when that Mustang rhythm has been disrupted, but those moments haven’t dominated the half. SMU has turned the ball over twice, and that was when the speed before the snap was limited to a slow huddle. What the Tigers need to do to win: The haunting stat against the Gamecocks was Clemson’s inability to capitalize on their mistakes. The Tigers took seven from SMU early, with a Parker fumble, providing a different look we haven’t seen from this team. With a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, the Tigers need to come out swinging in the third quarter, and leave no doubt on their ticket to the big dance.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now