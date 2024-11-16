Halftime Analysis: Cade Klubnik leading the way as Clemson holds halftime lead

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

PITTSBURGH - As the ACC finale in Pittsburgh kicked off, a chilly feeling was in the air. Cade Klubnik ensured the heat was on in Acrisure Stadium. The junior quarterback has put on a show in Pittsburgh, giving the Tigers a 17-7 lead entering the half. Here’s what we saw. Player of the half: Cade Klubnik has returned to his midseason form. November hasn’t been exactly solid treading for him, with Klubnik admitting his outing against Virginia Tech was the worst of the year. So far, against the Panthers, it certainly has matched his best. The junior is 20-26 on the afternoon for 242 yards and multiple touchdown strikes. With the running game stalling out against a stout Pittsburgh defense, it has been on Klubnik to move the chains. He’s done that and more for the Tigers today. Stat of the half: Dabo Swinney thinks, “Mo Mafah, Mo better.” The Panthers disagree. The Pittsburgh defense was ranked in the top ten in rush defense entering Saturday. That front seven has lived up to their reputation against the Tigers. So far, Phil Mafah hasn’t been able to get much going, only rushing for two yards entering the half. It mostly has been Klubnik’s show to run, but the Panthers have ensured it would come to that. What’s working for Clemson: Clemson’s efforts in the passing game have been the highlight for this unit. Since the Virginia game, the big plays through the air haven’t been as frequent as fans had grown accustomed to. The Tiger receivers are currently averaging 14 yards per catch, and they are finding different ways to extend drives from Klubnik strikes. On the defensive side, the Tiger pass rush has played some of their best football. Led by a Peter Woods sack, the defense has totaled three in the first half, with several contributing half-sacks to the cause. There have been open looks for Yarnell, but he hasn’t had the time to decipher what he’s seeing. What’s not working for Clemson: Swinney warned that Desmond Reid was a threat for Pittsburgh. The Clemson defense quickly learned that word of caution was prophetic. Reid quickly got to work on Pittsburgh’s second drive, streaking down the left sideline for 43 yards. He hasn’t touched the ball often, but he’s made the most of his opportunities. Despite the big plays, there have been missed opportunities for Pat Narduzzi’s unit. The Panthers haven’t cashed in on several of them, but there have been opportunities for Nate Yarnell to make the Tigers pay. The middle seams have been working, but the Panther offense hasn’t been able to cash in on the chunk plays. Pittsburgh has only averaged under eight yards per completion, but that number could bolt up if an adjustment isn’t made. What the Tigers need to do to win: Yarnell has been solid for Pittsburgh, but when Wes Goodwin dials up the pressure, the offensive rhythm is completely thrown off. Forcing the Panthers' offense into uncomfortable situations must be a point of emphasis in the second half. Offensively, the Tigers need to let Cade Klubnik continue to shine. The junior has been the spark for the Clemson offense, and Garrett Riley needs to ride that momentum entering the third quarter.

