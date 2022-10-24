Goodwin still looking for a complete game from his defense

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – “Sign me up for that right now.”

Following Clemson’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday, I asked defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin if I had told him before the game that the Orange would only score 14 offensive points, would be held to less than 300 yards of total offense, that the Tigers would sack quarterback Garrett Shrader five times, and that their last seven possessions would be six punts and interceptions, what would he have said?

He laughed, and said, “Sign me up for that right now.”

Clemson’s defense played well after Shrader scored the last points for the Orange on a touchdown with 1:53 remaining in the first half. What was the change that allowed the Tigers to stop the Orange offense?

"They responded to the challenge. Just felt like for whatever reason, we came out and needed to tighten up our coverage,” Goodwin said. “Flow of the game a little bit, guys gaining more confidence as the game went on and realize how they matchup with them. Needed to tighten on alignments and tighter in man coverage. We just adjusted within the game plan. Ended up with five sacks and nine tackles for loss. Played lights out in the second half and played relentless."

Goodwin said he was surprised that Syracuse running back Sean Tucker ran it only five times in the game.

"Actually I was surprised as well he only ran the ball five times. We had some pressures where it would take the ball out of the running back's hand and make the quarterback keep it,” he said. “Trying to take care of it with an edge pressure. Just trying to do some different things with pressures built off the backs. But I was kind of shocked myself."

Goodwin said he feels like he is growing into the role of a playcaller.

"I feel like it's second nature a little bit,” he said. “I'm really comfortable in how I prepare for games, my Sunday through Saturday morning routines. I feel like our guys our handling the in-game adjustments. Feeling more and more comfortable as we go."

As well as the Tigers have played in spurts, Goodwin is still looking for a complete game.

"I haven't seen a complete game yet. We've played well in streaks, but it's been a roller coaster at times. Up and down,” he said. “We gave up two scores in the first half today that I thought were self-inflicted. But we've found a way to win eight games in a row. They just fight and claw. Cool to see the defense go win the game on the last drive. I thought the second half we played really well."