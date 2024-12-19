Goodwin says his Clemson defense is 'fired up' for Texas challenge

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s defense is fired up to take on one of the best offenses in all of college football. The No. 12 Tigers head to Austin this weekend to take on No. 5 seeded Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff in Darrell K. Royal Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Saturday and the game will be broadcast on TNT. Texas’ offense is ranked 18th nationally, averaging 445 yards per game. The Longhorns average 33.6 points per game and have the nation’s 13th-ranked passing offense at 284 yards per game. Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin knows what awaits the Tigers in Austin but says he will have his group ready. “They’re fired up,” Goodwin said of his defense. “Obviously, I am as well. People coach and play this game for a lifetime and never get these type of experiences. Truly grateful for this opportunity. The guys have been practicing with a lot of fire and energy and have been fired up and attentive to the details. It’s been a great start the past few days,” Goodwin noted during his press conference this week. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is known as one of the best playcallers in the nation. “Really all-around elite offense,” Goodwin said. “Coach Sark, he’s an unbelievable coordinator and playcaller and I’ve always had a lot of respect for him over the years and how he does things. The quarterback (Quinn Ewers) is a really good player. Very smart, very savvy. Knows where to go with the football. Is a really good game manager. “[They’ve] always got elite skill being at Texas. A great wide-out group. Running backs are No. 23 (Quintrevion Wisner) and No. 26 (Jaydon Blue). They’re really, really good players. They’re massive up front. It’ll be a huge, huge challenge.” Goodwin said that while the Texas offense shows a lot during pre-snap reads, it all boils down to Sarkisian’s basic system. “I think he manipulates and has a lot of eye candy,” Goodwin said. “If you boil down his system, it’s not, I wouldn’t say simple, but they do what they do from a play standpoint, and they have a million different ways to window dress it. You’ve got to be great with your adjustments, all the motion, shifts, pre-snap stuff. Obviously, he does a great job of taking shots down the field, layered routes, max-pro. His run game is very complex with all the eye candy and moving parts.” “I feel like he’s very, very balanced as a playcaller, run/pass. He’s usually 50-50 on a lot of things, and everything that he does schematically, he has a complimentary play off of it. So if you take away one thing, then you have to also be able to take away the compliment off that play.” The fun is in the challenge. “The eye candy first and foremost, and then all the shots and gadget stuff that you have to deal with as well,” Goodwin said. “But that’s what makes this fun. We’ve got a chance to go out there, compete, and prove ourselves on a big stage.”

